Smatron unveils new 2-in-1 laptop in India

The laptop comes with a type-C fast-charging in colour variants of dual tone orange-grey and black grey.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2018 3:47 PM
smatron, smatron lapton, india, 2 in 1 laptop, smatron india, tbook flex Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron on Friday launched its next-generation multifunctional “tbook flex” hyper-laptop. (Website)

Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron on Friday launched its next-generation multifunctional “tbook flex” hyper-laptop. The two-in-one laptop will be available for Rs 42,990 and Rs 52,990 for the “m3” and “i5” versions, respectively, on Flipkart, starting May 13. “tbook flex” has a lightweight body with a detachable backlit keyboard and houses a fast fingerprint scanner.

“Its unique dual tone finish and a flixstand with a step-less hinge design and an ability to flex up to 150 degrees is what makes this laptop stand out,” the company said in a statement. The device is also equipped with “Thunderbolt” 3 USB-Type C port that enables users to transfer data at rates up to 40 Gbps. The laptop comes with a type-C fast-charging in colour variants of dual tone orange-grey and black grey.

The device has a 12.2-inch WQXGA display with 2560×1600 resolution, a multi-touch display with front and rear cameras, dual mic, powerful speakers and fast dual-band WiFi. Designed specially for hybrids, Windows 10 on “tbook flex” automatically switches between laptop and tablet mode.

