Smartwatches: Wired to your health and activity

Why are people buying smartwatches in hordes these days? Seasoned industry watchers attribute the market growth to the rising internet penetration and smartphone sales. Also, there is growing health awareness among individuals as a result of the increasing occurrence of chronic and lifestyle illnesses. Smartwatches are linked to fitness apps that can provide detailed information about an individual’s overall health and track their dietary health. You need not buy the latest Apple Watch, Fitbit or Samsung Galaxy Watch to keep a tab on your health and fitness levels—there are plenty of less-expensive offerings well within the reach of the average person. We pick two such devices.

Boult Audio Drift

The Boult Audio smartwatch range— Drift (our trial unit) and Cosmic—is packed with loads of health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor, and periods monitoring. Boult Drift smartwatch has 1.69-inch screen size and is said to be the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth calling with TFT, 240 x 280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display, 60 preset sports modes, and 150+ watch faces.

Boult Drift features a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring that allow you to check your heart rate anytime. It also has an automatic sleep monitor that provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep, and wake-up time) to help you get a better understanding of your health and make reasonable adjustments to your lifestyle besides having a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker. It also lets you answer your incoming calls or dial your desired contact right from your wrist.

KEY FEATURES

1.69-inch HD display

1P 68 water resistant

60 Sports Modes

150+ Cloud-based watch faces

10 days battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999

boAt Watch Primia

This is boAt’s first ever Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a built-in speaker and microphone. Whatever it is you want to do with your phone, your smartwatch’s voice assistant is just a tap away! Just talk to Primia and connect with Google or Siri in a jiffy. There is a 1.39-inch AMOLED display encased in a premium metallic design, the wearable features a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control effortlessly. Its heart rate, Sp02, sleep and stress level trackers let you stay updated about your health status.

Additionally, Primia’s custom fitness plans, wellness crew, fitness buddies, multiple sports modes, daily activity tracker and IP67 dust, splash and sweat resistance make it the perfect fitness companion to have for all moods and weathers. The music and camera control of the watch lets you seize every moment of the day seamlessly. The watch also supports Google Fit and Apple Health to let you seamlessly track your health at all times.

KEY FEATURES

1.39-inch AMOLED display

IP67 dust, splash and sweat resistant

Multiple sports modes

100+ Cloud Watch Faces

Sleep monitor, Heart rate monitor

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499