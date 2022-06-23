Smartwatches: A useful health tool on your wrist

Smartwatches are digital watches that do more—a lot more—than your old analog time tracking device. These typically integrate with a user’s smartphone, run various health and activity-focused apps, and send alerts for incoming calls, e-mail messages and social media messages. Most of them even make mobile calls. We take a look at two such wearables that are high on features and usability, with decent price tags.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz features a full touch screen 1.75-inch LCD display. The display resolution is 320x 385 pixels. It has an IP68 rating. You can use it underwater up to a depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. However, avoid saunas, hot water and ocean water. ColorFit Ultra Buzz is not shockproof, so please avoid dropping it from a height as the watch may get damaged.

It features HR sensor, Accelerometer and SpO2 sensor. ColorFit Ultra Buzz does not feature a camera but you can use the remote camera control feature to click a photo. You get notifications for SMS, calls, email, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, FB messenger, Skype, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Gmail, Outlook, Snapchat, and Telegram, as long as the notification feature is turned on and your phone and smartwatch are in Bluetooth range and in sync. You even have a phone tracking option! Just turn on the watch screen, swipe up from the home screen, and select Find my Phone. However, this will only work if your phone and smartwatch are connected via Bluetooth and in range. Overall, a decent smart wearable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 1.75-inch LCD display

Connectivity: BT v5.1

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, SpO2 sensor

Battery: 300mAh, 5 days usage time

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499

pTron Force X10E

The newest smartwatch from pTron has an attractive 1.7-inch large full touch display. Weighing just 31g in weight, the sleek and smart Force X10e neatly integrates design with the latest tech.

The ergonomic and lightweight pTron device has been designed with a thinner 10.5mm metal case with premium steel pushers and a curved 2.5D screen that smoothly transitions into the metal body, giving it a more versatile look.

Equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors, Force X10e tracks heart rate 24×7 along with other vital functions like blood oxygen, calories, etc. From monitoring their heart rate to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their health and fitness goals with the Force X10e.

The smart device features seven active fitness modes along with a step-counting function that records the number of steps taken during the day which can surely help users have a healthier lifestyle and improve their overall well-being.

The Force X10e also offers a range of smart features such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS, and social media alerts along with weather updates as a part of practical tools. With just three hours of charging time, it can outlast 12 days of continuous usage, be it activity tracking during the day or sleep monitoring by night, thanks to its large 250mAh battery.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 1.7-inch touchscreen digital display

Connectivity: BT5.0

Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure

Activity trackers: Pedometer, calorie burnt count, step count, sleep monitor, distance travelled

Battery life: 3 hours of charging for 12 days of battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 1,899