Smartwatches: A must-have for the health-conscious lot

Wearables are hot these days, especially the ones for the wrist. Mind you, these smartwatches are not mere timekeepers, they are fitness-focused with plenty of health-tracking features. Consumers love them as these devices have an easy-to-navigate user interface that provides a lot of information on their overall well-being. We pick three such devices from the pack.

Noise ColorFit Pro & Pro 4 Max

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max are available on leading e-commerce platforms and offline stores for Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,999, respectively. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 brings a significant tech upgrade with TruView Display, Digital Crown for flexible functioning, and an advanced Bluetooth calling experience. On the other hand, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max equips smart voice assistance with in-built Alexa, a larger dial, and 100 sports modes.

Available in eight colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has the proprietary TruView 1.72-inch TFT LCD display and offers a clear 356 x 400px resolution. It sports a 60Hz refresh rate display. Likewise, available in five colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is integrated with a 1.80-inch TFT LCD display for superior display quality and a sharp 240 x 285px resolution.

The Bluetooth calling feature is integral to both the watches. You can receive, reject, and silence calls using them. Not just that, the smartwatches allow you to dial and make calls directly from the device and also save the contact on the watch. The productivity suite includes many features, such as SMS quick replies and smart DND. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max also comes with in-built voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant/Sir. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max have a working capacity of seven days, they have been designed to withstand water and sweat on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 68. Both feature 100 sports modes, including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports, to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their game.

Besides this, the devices provide health tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, sleep and stress monitoring.

Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 4

1.72-inch HD Touch Screen

Digital Crown, IP68 Waterproof

Blood oxygen monitor, calls & SMS quick reply

100 sports modes, animated watch faces

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499

SPECIFICATIONS

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max

1.8-inch TFT Touch Screen

Blood oxygen monitor, 24 x 7 real-time heart rate, stress monitor

60 sports modes, 150-plus watch faces

Up to 7 days battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999

Pebble Cosmos Luxe

The Cosmos Luxe is a feature-loaded 1.36-inch round AMOLED smartwatch from Pebble, with a coloured always-on display, for Rs 3,999 on Flipkart. It is a good-looking wrist-wear with a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass, and a refreshing change from the square shaped dials.

One of the key highlights of this device is its VC32 Series Health Sensors, which are dedicated sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also offers step count, sleep, sedentary, mileage, blood pressure, calorie count monitors for the health conscious, or those trying to get back on to the fitness track.

This Pebble watch has 10 in-built watch faces and also 50 in-app ones. It has a battery that lasts 5-7 days so you don’t have to charge it every day. The watch also offers smooth voice quality during calls, push notifications and multiple sports modes.

SPECIFICATIONS

1.36-inch round AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant

10 in-built watch faces, 50 in-app ones

Heart rate & BP monitoring, SpO2 sensor 5-7 days battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999