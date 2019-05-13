Smartphones to watch out for this week: OnePlus 7, Realme X, ZenFone 6 and more

New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 7:42:26 PM

Not one, but three smartphones are expected to make their way in the Indian market.

oppo, realmeA number of phones are expected to be launched this week.

Competitions in the smartphone market continues to rise in India with companies launching new phones with latest designs and technology every other day. Not one, but three smartphones are expected to make their way in the Indian market. A number of high-profile smartphones will make their global debut this week. While OnePlus will launch OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Oppo is expected to come out with Realme X and Realme X Lite. Motorola will also launch its Moto One Vision.

OnePlus 7 series

The upcoming smartphones OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be launched Tuesday i.e., May 14. Both phones have already been leaked extensively. Among the two, OnePlus 7 Pro will carry a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ support. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both these smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, along with up to 12GB RAM.

OnePlus 7 Pro may have a pop-up selfie camera. Back of the phone likely to features a triple-camera setup. As per rumours, primary camera will be a 48-megapixel snapper. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom is expected as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to cost Rs 49,999 for the base model. The top variant may cost Rs 57,999. On the other hand, OnePlus 7, may cost around Rs 39,999 for the base model.

Realme X

While Realme 3 Pro was unveiled a few months back, Realme X is the brand’s first smartphone boasting flagship-level specifications. This phone may offer a bezel-less screen, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera module that was officially confirmed in the official teaser. The phone first in realme to have a motorised pop-up selfie camera. It features a Snapdragon 710 processor, in-display sensor, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras, 4GB RAM, a 3700mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging and ColorOS 6.0 that based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Moto One Vision

Lenovo brand Motorola may come out with Moto One Vision on May 15. This phone may feature an Exynos 9609 chipset, a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 21:9 Cinema Vision display. The phone is said to consist of 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while running Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone may come to India after launch where Motorola brand is quite strong. It may cost over Rs 25,000.

Asus ZenFone 6

On May 16, the company may launch ZenFone 6 with a motorised flip camera. The phone may have a headphone jack, Qualcomm’s flagship 855 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel camera. This phone may compete with the upcoming OnePlus 7.

