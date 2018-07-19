Smartphones could soon survive up to 15 drops as Corning Gorilla Glass 6 announced

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is better than Gorilla Glass 5, says the company

Future smartphones may have a higher chance of surviving impactful drops as Corning Incorporated has announced the Gorilla Glass 6. The Corning Gorilla Glass 6 comes as the new industry-grade toughened glass panel for electronic products, especially smartphones that are prone to accidental drops. Gorilla Glass 6 is the successor to the Gorilla Glass 5 and it’s touted to endure up to 15 drops from one-metre height.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 has been designed to take in the shocks that precede the actual damage to the surface. It is used on a high scale on the smartphones to shield the display underneath. With more evolved smartphone usage, Gorilla Glass 6 ensures that the durability remains intact even in the occasions where the smartphones have a slimmer display. Corning says that Gorilla Glass 6 is “two times better” than the Gorilla Glass 5.

Over time, the display begins to yield scratches and scrapes, however, it’s the glass protection that protects the smartphone from any further ingress. Corning has not said anything on what level of scratch resistance Gorilla Glass 6 offers, which presumably means it is similar to the Gorilla Glass 5. It is also not clear whether Gorilla Glass 6 finally does away with the need of having to apply a protector or a tempered glass on top of the display.

Gorilla Glass 6 is touted to have “optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability.” The company says that Gorilla Glass 6 is industrially suited for the catching trend in smartphones with taller displays. In addition to addressing drop height and drop frequency, Gorilla Glass 6 was also developed to meet the requirements of modern designs that use glass for more than 85 per cent of the enclosure,” said Scott Forester, division vice president, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is under evaluation, which means it’s being tested on a range of devices to study how it is received by the users and manufacturers. It is expected to be released in next “several months”.