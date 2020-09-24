Smarter Photography: Taking your phone shots to the next level

This AI infusion has not only delivered new-age innovative features, it is also driving ease of use for the consumers and reducing complex functionalities in phone usage.

By Zia Askari

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the capabilities of mobile phones, cameras in particular. Whether it is Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo or vivo— most of the latest smartphone camera advancements are powered by AI capabilities and not merely sensors and lenses. This AI infusion has not only delivered new-age innovative features, it is also driving ease of use for the consumers and reducing complex functionalities in phone usage.

For instance, the recently announced Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs 24,999) uses a lot of AI-powered features that considerably enhance the photography as well as gaming experience for consumers. The phone sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on has a 123-degree field of view, while the dedicated 5MP Macro lens captures close-up shots.

Galaxy M51 combines camera hardware with Intelli-Cam features such as ‘Single Take’ to elevate the camera experience to a completely different level. With ‘Single Take’, all you have to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy M51 can capture the footage, upto 10 seconds of it, and then use its inbuilt AI capability to produce upto 10 different outputs—seven photos and three videos. This Samsung device also enables AI-driven gaming capabilities.

Vivo X50 Pro (Rs 49,990) is billed as a photography powerhouse. The device is full of AI-enabled photography capabilities. The Extreme Night Vision feature offered by this device comes packed with its innovative new AI de-noise algorithm. This kicks in automatically whenever extreme darkness is detected by its camera. The X50 Pro’s background segmentation algorithm further separates subjects from backgrounds, making both look stunning.

OnePlus 8 (Rs 41,999) is another device which is using the power of AI to deliver great photography experiences. This device can produce portrait shots for a pleasant Bokeh effect with the help of AI. The AI-generated portrait shots are quite rich in colour and carry a balanced focus on the subject. It also has Nightscape mode which uses AI driven multi-frame processing to add brightness, clarity, and detail to low-light cityscapes.

Oppo F17 (Rs 17,990) is another device equipped with cameras powered by AI to enable enhanced photography. The 16MP main camera is enhanced by AI Dazzle Colour that beautifies portraits based on the surrounding environment’s brightness and colours with the help of inbuilt deep learning algorithms. The 16MP Front Camera with AI Beautification 2.0 automatically removes blemishes, retains skin texture, and adjusts to the user’s skin color for clearer and brighter photos.

