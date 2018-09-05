SMART WORK: The rise of AI among Indian job seekers

For all the apprehension that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) may sound the death knell for human workers, the search for AI-related jobs and people with the requisite skills is showing a sharp spike.

According to data from the jobsite ‘Indeed’, there has been an increase of 179% in the number of searches by job seekers for AI-related jobs in India between June 2016 and June 2018. AI-related jobs have seen an increase in demand as companies are increasingly working towards integrating new technology into their core functions, creating new openings for skilled professionals. Industry body Nasscom has predicted 9% growth in new job roles in the technology sector that require a high level of skills. Job searches for these roles too have continued to grow in recent years.

Apart from the wider technology industry, the automotive sector is a key driver of the application of AI in India. Companies are increasingly looking at leveraging AI for data management, analytics and programming. According to a BCG study, India is the third country after USA and China in terms of AI implementation in the automotive

sector. This is indicative of the scope of work that is yet to be tapped in the sector going forward.

Commenting on the subject, Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering, India and site director at Indeed India, said, “The integration of technologies such as AI and Machine Learning into core business is an inevitable step towards participating in the economies of the future. While firms across industries are adopting a technology-forward approach, it is crucial that we also prepare the workforce by reskilling and upskilling talent in the requisite capabilities. Our focus needs to be not only on finding talent with the right skills, but also on equipping existing employees with the required skills to work with AI-powered solutions.”

Bolstered by the government’s efforts towards harnessing AI towards national development, such as through the Niti Aayog’s national programme on research and development of AI and its applications, job creation in the sector is likely to see substantial growth in the months to come, which bodes well for job seekers.