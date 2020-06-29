Smart Wearables: Trackers that measure blood oxygen levels

As per government advisory, SpO2 is an important indicator for pneumonia symptoms.

The coronavirus pandemic has made people acutely health-conscious. Wearing masks and social distancing is the new normal, early mornings and cool evenings are when people step out of their homes to exercise – walk, run or jog. With changing lifestyles and habits, the demands of consumers from their fitness trackers have changed. While earlier fitness trackers could only serve the purpose of keeping count of steps taken by the user, the latest ones can do much more. Many offer advanced health features such as heart-rate monitors, oxygen-saturation (SpO2) monitors, calorie counters, and sleep monitoring to ensure that the users keep track of their health at all times.

As per government advisory, SpO2 is an important indicator for pneumonia symptoms. A normal person has a blood oxygen saturation level of 95%. However, in conditions associated with shortness of breath, the blood oxygen levels tend to fall below 95%. Long story short, it is essential to keep a constant check on the SpO2 levels, because maintaining the precise balance of oxygen-saturated blood is key to our wellness. Here are four affordable smart wearables that will enable you to keep a real-time check on your blood oxygen saturation while also keeping a check on other health aspects:

realme Watch (Rs 3,999)

This is the only smart watch in the segment with a real time SpO2 monitor. realme Watch comes with comprehensive health functions which includes blood-oxygen level (SpO2) and the top-level PPG (photoplethysmography) heart rate sensor from Goodix as the heart rate monitoring is achieved by emitting specific wavelength green light to the skin, and then detecting the reflected light. The device can also monitor your physical activity with 14 different sports modes, and can automatically track walking and running, which makes step monitoring a hassle-free process.

Honor 5i Band (Rs 2,999)

The band features an AI-driven algorithm for high-precision readings to maintain your workout intensity, and Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 technology which enables the device to track your heart-rate 24×7. The device’s SpO2 monitor also tracks oxygen saturation levels so that you can assess how your body is adapting during workouts or at high altitudes. Priced at Rs 2,999, the band is available in three colours—Meteorite Black, Olive Green and Coral Pink.

Huawei Band 4 (Rs 1,999)

Offering a total of nine exercise modes, including Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, and Indoor cycle, the Huawei Band 4 is equipped to measure your SpO2 levels. The band is powered by the TruSeen 3.5 technology to accurately monitor your heart, and keeps track of sleeping patterns using its sleep mode detector. This detector can help identify six most common sleep-related issues, and can help offer more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep. The band is available in three colours—Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Graphite Black.

Riversong Wave O2 Smart Band (Rs 1,999)

With this Riversong smartband, you can keep a close watch on your fitness and activity on a daily basis. It comes equipped with Dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring that keeps a check on the status of your heart and provides scientific health guidance as well. It also comes with a Sleep Monitoring feature that enables you to keep a check on how much rest you got the previous night. The wrist hematomanometer regularly monitors your blood pressure, so that you get to know your physical condition at any time. The SpO2 function of this Riversong band monitors the oxygen levels in your blood, which indicates the status of your health. This smartband comes with a TFT colour screen that makes it easy for you to read its display under direct sunlight.