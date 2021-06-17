Smart TVs with built-in Alexa: Hands-free voice control, now on your TV

We take a look at some of the Alexa built-in Smart TVs

Smart TVs are offering a broad spectrum of innovative features to simplify the TV viewing experience for customers. Voice enabled technology in TVs is one such feature. You can play music hands-free, control your smart home just by using voice, or watch your favourite content by asking Alexa or other voice assistants on these TVs. We take a look at some of the Alexa built-in Smart TVs:

Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Wondertainment Series comes in a luxurious slim design and is a hub for all your entertainment bits, supporting unlimited OTT apps. It offers sharp picture, speedy response, smooth motion and a slim design, and is powered with Alexa capabilities to enjoy enhanced entertainment with limitless choice. You can use simple voice commands to get recommendations on movies or channels based on your viewing pattern and automate your smart home devices with this Samsung creation. Get this Smart TV from Amazon.in for Rs 35,999.

Croma Fire TV Edition Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV

Croma FireTV Edition Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, bringing together streaming content from 5000+ apps. The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a great picture and an immersive sound quality. This 4K TV Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and even switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes. This TV is priced at Rs 46,499.

Sony BRAVIA 32W830 32-inch Smart Android TV

The Sony 32W830 Smart TV is enabled with HDR picture processor to deliver enhancing contrast, detail, and colour. X-Reality PRO ensures the TV delivers great picture quality by refining images and reducing noise. The TV also comes loaded with Live Colour feature that offers lifelike picture experience and Clear Phase feature Dolby audio for very good sound experience. You can also connect your Alexa-enabled devices for seamless hands-free control of a Sony TV. This TV is priced at Rs 31,900.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K UHD OLED TV comes with a built-in Alexa voice search, which means you can discover and play content using voice, and can even control other smart home devices. The right device if you’re looking for a smart TV with 4K resolution and plenty of streaming options. The added Smart TV features include the onboard smart applications, Apple AirPlay, support for Chromecast and Fire Stick, add on to the potential of the TV. Get this Smart TV from Amazon.in for Rs 1,39,999.

Kevin 32 Smart TV

The Kevin 80 cm (32-inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV with built-in Alexa is the perfect upgrade to a Smart TV for your home. Its 32-inch HD display offers good picture quality, ensuring your favourite scenes are never missed. Alexa can be accessed via a push of a button and you can ask Alexa to stream your favourite show from any of the popular streaming platforms like Prime Video and Netflix, switch channels, control volume, and play music. It also promises a viewing angle of 178 degrees, which can make it easier for everyone in the room to enjoy its visuals regardless of where they are seated. Get this Smart TV from Amazon.in for Rs 13,499.

Sony Bravia 43X80J Smart Google TV

Sony recently launched its first entry level Google TV with the Bravia X80J with 4K HDR and Triluminos PRO feature. The TV lets you enjoy remarkable realism in picture quality backed with vibrant colours and multi-dimensional sound. The Google TV works well with voice commands and allows you the seamless hands-free TV watching experience. The TV is designed with the environment in mind and consists of recyclable SORPLAS plastic with 89% recycle rate. You can also connect your Alexa-enabled devices for seamless hands-free control of a Sony TV. With Alexa, you can power up your TV, change channels, control volume and more. It is priced at Rs 74,900.

Shinco (32-inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SO32SF

With Alexa on your Shinco Smart TV, always stay updated. You can ask about the weather, sports updates, play your news, browse through entertainment content, control volume, switch between input sources, set alarms, personalised reminders, and much more, all at your voice command on your Shinco Smart TV. The Quantum Luminit Display reproduces more shades of colours with finer gradation and details. Shinco HD Ready Smart TV is powered with 20 Watt Output speakers and Surround Sound enabled technology. Buy it on Amazon.in for Rs 12,999.