Smart sound! Top 5 speakers for the perfect house party

Hosting a house party is way easier than you think! You just need good company, good food, the right decor and most importantly, the perfect music. We will leave the guest list to you, but for the music, here are five speakers you can choose from for a perfect party

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (Rs. 12,995)

Available on Amazon, Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker with deep bass. It delivers loud and immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. It’s waterproof, dustproof, drop proof and you can listen to music anywhere. You can Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button. Rechargeable battery pumps tunes for 15 hours. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.

Goldmedal i-Dock music player (Rs. 6,100)

Goldmedal’s i-Dock Player is a good entertainment player for parties at home. The i-Dock player lets you play music stored on your Apple devices as well as other MP3 players. Equipped with an in-built stereo amplifier, the player enables direct speaker connection. An additional line output enables you to connect your music to any Hi-Fi or multi-room system. Goldmedal’s i-Dock Player is priced at Rs. 6,100 and can be purchased from retail stores as well as leading e-commerce platforms.

JBL Charge 3 (Rs. 10,690)

JBL Charge 3 is a good performing, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button. Its high-capacity 6,000mAh battery provides 20 hours of playtime and can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. You can even wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers to amplify the listening experience. Order this speaker from Amazon.

boAt Stone 1000 (Rs. 2,849)

If you have the party monster in you, then this Bluetooth speaker is a must-have. Experience the monstrous sound on the all new Stone 1000 with a 14W speaker output, priced at Rs. 2,849. Its 14 watt dual speakers produce louder bass and crystal-clear sound that can go extremely loud that makes this a beast, which is nice because you have the option to really crank this speaker up if ever needed. You can show off all your dancing moves on your favourite tunes all night long with a playback time of 10 hours. That’s not all, Stone 1000 also has a talk of up to 20 hours. The body is constructed of durable silicon, rubber matte finish that makes it shock resistant, which offers all around outdoor protection against dust and water.

Marshall Kilburn Portable speaker (Rs. 16,338)

The Kilburn is a lightweight (just 3 kg) portable piece of vintage styled engineering. Setting the bar as one of the loudest speakers in its class, the Kilburn is a compact stout-hearted hero with a well-balanced audio which boasts a clear midrange and extended highs for a sound that is both articulate and pronounced. The analogue knobs allow you to fine tune the controls to your personal preferences while the guitar-influenced leather strap enables easy and stylish travel. The product is available on Amazon.