Smart monitors: Smart display for the smart consumer

The pandemic has led many businesses to adopt a work-from-home policy. There is a growing demand for smart monitors to cater to the home-bound consumer’s work and entertainment needs; devices with slim designs that give cinema-level picture quality with crisp images and most important, adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Also in demand are wide-screen monitors for online classrooms. Sudhir Chowdhary picks five smart monitors to elevate your viewing experience.

BENQ EW3280U (Rs 69,990) & EW2780Q (Rs 29,990)

Eye strain, headaches and blurred vision can cut a movie or gaming session short. The demand for a monitor that is friendly to our eyes, or in one word, eye-care monitors increases. BenQ’s eye-care monitors brings you a long-awaited viewing comfort. There are two models here – EW2780Q, a 27-inch screen monitor, and EW3280U which is a 32-inch monitor. These all-in-one entertainment monitors deliver very good image quality and reliable performance. Both the BenQ displays have integrated features that ease comfort and reduce eye fatigue. Intelligent control detects the current ambient light level and the image content. It then automatically adjusts screen brightness for the ideal viewing experience. HDRi technology also improves image contrast and clarity for greater detail.

ASUS VG248QE Gaming Monitor (Rs 30,099)

Asus VG248QE offers a comfortable viewing experience with ergonomic tilt, swivel pivot, and height adjustment. Basically, it is a fast gaming monitor which shortens the time it takes for rendered frames to display on the screen. Lower monitor latency gives a gamer the opportunity to improve their in-game response time. The 144Hz rapid refresh rate speeds up the frames per second to deliver ultra-smooth motion scenes in 2D intense action. The monitor dynamically enhances the display’s contrast by adjusting the luminance of the backlight to achieve the darkest black and brightest white – delivering lifelike images.

Acer KG281K (Rs 32,000)

The Acer KG281K is a good 4K FreeSync monitor for competitive console gaming. It delivers a smooth performance and a solid picture quality. Connectivity options of the Acer KG281K monitor include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.2, a headphones jack, and dual 2W integrated speakers. The monitor features a flicker-free backlight and a low-blue light filter. Other features include Picture in Picture, 6-axis hue and saturation, Black Boost for better visibility in dark areas of video games, Overdrive which alters the pixel response time speed, etc.

LG UltraGear monitor (Rs 12,899)

LG UltraGear is a pretty powerful display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level. It comes with the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. It has 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) TN Panel with 170/160 Viewing Angle and 300 nits brightness. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz (response time: 1ms native response), connectivity options include Display Port, HDMI x 2, Headphone Out. The monitor provides Dynamic Action Sync to minimise input lag and Black Stabliser for enhanced visibility in dark area.

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor (27-inch, Rs 22,999)

Blending its advanced motion blur reduction technology with its superior VA panel, Samsung has created this curved monitor with a super-fast 1ms MPRT (motion picture response time) that lets you enjoy good gaming performance without motion blur across the entire screen. The rapid 144Hz screen refresh rate minimises image lag and motion blur for smooth gaming, while user-friendly 60Hz/120Hz settings let you optimise monitor performance, on-screen display, without having to it each time in the display setting menu. The colours are more wide-ranging, richer and clearer, closer than ever to real life.