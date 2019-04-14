Smart lights for a smart home — choose from the best

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Table Lamp

Smart lightning solutions enliven your mood, helping you enjoy whatever activity you want to engage in, be it meditating, working, listening to music or even throwing a party. The perfect smart lamps fit without any hassle on almost all desk and table setups, and provide a broad range of colour options, starting from non-identical shades of white to every other colour in the rainbow. An ideal smart lamp is quite easy to supervise, thanks to the voice-controlled choices it comes with. With some lamps, the owner can also set schedules to automatically change the lighting colour or turn on/off the device. Here, we list some smart lamps available in the market today…

White Ambiance Wellness

White Ambiance Wellness: It works well with Alexa for controlling voice.

If you want to focus and be productive, then the Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness smart table lamp is just right for you. Interestingly, it has a Hue White Ambiance bulb, which produces 50,000 diverse shades of white. The lamp can be installed anywhere you would place a normal overhead light. From meditation to studying, this lamp’s settings are built to cater to your every mood and need. If you are in the mood for some fun, all you have to do is exchange the bulb for a colour Hue bulb, which will enable you to programme the lamp to create thousands of different colours. It works well with Alexa for controlling voice. It is priced at Rs 5,500.

GE Lightning

GE Lightning: Since it is Alexa-enabled, SOL works smoothly with various smart home connected devices.

With a smart speaker built right into it, this lamp is as futuristic as it looks. It comes with Amazon Alexa, which will help you turn the lamp on and off with your voice. You can also put timers, examine the weather report and switch on music. There are multiple colour lighting options to choose from for a better sleep. However, this lamp is on the bigger side, so it’s going to take some space. Its sleek design makes it the perfect light setting both in homes and offices. Since it is Alexa-enabled, SOL works smoothly with various smart home connected devices. It is

priced at Rs 18,725.

Bloom Table Lamp

The Philips Hue Bloom Smart Table Lamp, which is part of the Philips Hue line-up, is known for its endless colour lightning solutions, making it a boon for smart home enthusiasts. The size (five inches in diameter) is ideal for a nightstand or desk. Without any worry, you can place it on a corner of your table or even behind a gadget. Not only does this lamp produce tonnes of different colours, you can also sync it up with your Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant-enabled services. It can also be synced with the Philips Hue app to direct the lamp with your voice. It is entertainment-friendly and can be synced with songs, movies and video games.

Syska Smart Table Lamp

Syska Smart Table Lamp: It is pretty flexible and has a lifespan of almost 30,000 hours.

The Syska Smart Table Lamp’s built-in Wi-Fi and feather-touch control make life easier for you. As soon as you plug it in, you can access the Syska Smart Home app on both iOS and Android. Also, if you have an Amazon Echo speaker, you can control the lamp using your voice. Although the lamp takes in just 7 watts, it is quite bright and can light up a large desk without any issue. There are three brightness levels and multiple colour temperatures to suit your mood. It is pretty flexible and has a lifespan of almost 30,000 hours. It is priced at Rs 3,299.