Smart IT: Exploring the new normal with tech innovations

Manish Gupta, senior director & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India

The market dynamics are no longer the same as they used to be a few years ago. With the business landscape evolving at a breakneck pace, we are already witnessing an unprecedented volume of data being generated. This has created a need for businesses to focus on newer opportunities by harnessing the power of this data and providing best-in-class experience to their customers. In order to quickly adapt to the ever-changing work environment, businesses have started to adopt new-age technologies. This is especially true at a time when many are working from home.

While this shift to a remote working model was done almost overnight, due to a lack of proper planning, many loopholes in terms of data security were created. This became a breeding ground for cybercriminals who took advantage of businesses with weaker security systems, leading to the rise in cyberattacks worldwide.

Hence, in the current scenario, businesses are realising the importance of opting for server solutions that are not only intelligent and fit every workload requirement but also protect their customers’ data and are resilient to cyber threats. Along with this, organisations are moving towards solutions that reduce their overall operational costs, are autonomous, and are adaptive in nature. IT solution providers are also realising the growing needs of businesses in current times and are increasing the pace of innovation in their solutions with newer concepts like automation, seamless connectivity and end-to-end security. These new concepts help businesses automate the entire operational phase with minimal downtime error and by securing businesses’ most valuable asset—data; across locations—edge to core to cloud. They also assist organisations to extract the utmost potential out of their data and deliver outcomes aligned with business priorities.

“Organisations are increasingly scouting for servers that have the ability to manage operational performance in current times. Hence we have recently launched the Dell EMC PowerEdge XR 11 and XR 12 servers,” said Manish Gupta, senior director & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India. According to him, these servers are rugged, compact, certified and are built to comfortably deal with the new-normal IT challenges. These minimal footprint servers can work within space-constrained environments while delivering essential capabilities and performance by standing up to heat, cold, dust, etc.

“Technology has never been more important than it is today. Businesses are in dire need of IT offerings that are designed to drive innovation without any compromise on performance, manageability, and agility. With the adoption of the right technology solutions, I am positive that organisations of all shapes and sizes, and across industries will be able to succeed in this competitive environment,” added Gupta.