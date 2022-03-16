Smart, Connected OnePlus TV is the star in the latest Shahid and Mira Kapoor ad

All of their efforts have resulted in a very different kind of television ad. One in which the Bollywood couple share the spotlight with their OnePlus television.

Television ads tend to be a little predictable. They are very product-centric and a certain template is almost always adhered to. The features of the device are highlighted and so is its spec sheet – the size of the display, its resolution and so on. Based on this the viewers are told how a certain television will totally change how they see things. Some would claim, there’s only so much you can do in an ad about a television, a product that stays in a single part of your house and generally sticks to a single function – of being seen.

Well, not if you are OnePlus. The brand has a habit of Never Settling. It redefined the smartphone market with its iconic series of phones, and now is in the process of doing exactly the same in the smart television space as well, following its classic “amazing performance with cutting edge specs and sleek design at affordable prices” strategy. Although it entered the television market only in 2019, it is already one of the top five smart TV brands in the country (Counterpoint Research Report), and has recorded a triple digit rate of growth year on year.

A huge reason for the brand’s success has been its ability to communicate with its community. While others stick to spec readouts, OnePlus is known to inform and entertain in equal measure when it talks of its products. And it has brought these qualities to its latest ad campaign for the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. Titled “Stay Connected, Stay Smarter,” it features its OnePlus TV brand ambassadors and one of the best-known couples in Bollywood, Shahid and Mira Kapoor. Directed by Suraj Wanvari, the new campaign has been led and conceptualised by the OnePlus India Marketing team. It is produced by Dhruv Singhal, Sejal Shah is the Director of Photography, and Media Monks drove the campaign execution and production.

All of their efforts have resulted in a very different kind of television ad. One in which the Bollywood couple share the spotlight with their OnePlus television. You are not lectured about the specs of the device or even directly told how amazing it is. You instead sit back and watch Shahid and Meera use their OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, with one trying to play a game on it, even while the other tries to grab a nap. As this happens, you find out that the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is not just a television, but an integral part of the OnePlus ecosystem, which works seamlessly with OnePlus phones, the OnePlus Buds and even the OnePlus Watch. And smile all the way through.

“We are delighted to bring the all-new campaign film in continuation with our partnership with Shahid and Mira for the OnePlus Smart TV category,” said Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India. “As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly striving to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to our users at more accessible price points. Shahid and Mira’s zeal in the campaign film perfectly matches our OnePlus community’s youthful spirit and passion for superior smart technology and we are confident that our community will enjoy this wholesome campaign film.”

Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India, said that the objective of the campaign is to highlight the truly seamless, smarter connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time. “The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our popular OnePlus TV Y Series which played a crucial role in driving our phenomenal success in the India smart TV segment,” she said. “The new campaign film effectively highlights the effortless smart connectivity, power-packed Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer truly seamless smart home entertainment experiences to our users.”

The ad has clearly struck a chord with its audience. The campaign teaser reached over four million people on Instagram and has garnered over two million views since being released on 11 March, 2022. The campaign officially went live on14 March 2022 across YouTube, social media, TV as well as cinema halls, and can be watched here.

The recently released- OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge run on Android 11 and are available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The OnePlus TV Y1S starts at Rs. 16,499, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is available at Rs. 16,999. Both televisions are available with a number of special offers.