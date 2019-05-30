Smart chips: MediaTek accelerates design of smart connected devices

Semiconductor firm MediaTek has announced a new IoT programme to bring a series of AI-enabled chipset platforms to companies that want to innovate and develop products across the intelligent devices market. The platform, based on open and industry standard software and hardware, is founded on MediaTek\u2019s commercially proven chipsets that today power most voice, smart speaker, display-centric and AI-infused devices available globally. Under the new initiative, MediaTek is unveiling new chipsets that include powerful edge AI technology for voice, display, object recognition and other features needed for today\u2019s smart IoT devices. In addition, MediaTek has aligned with independent design houses in China, Europe and the US, including BayLibre and StreamUnlimited. The design houses support the MediaTek chipsets with industry standard software and offer the needed hardware, software and technical support for companies designing AI devices with MediaTek\u2019s AI IoT platforms. \u201cWe are bringing AI to mainstream IoT products to make it easier for diverse industries to access MediaTek chipsets and technologies through a value-add partner network,\u201d said Jerry Yu, MediaTek corporate senior vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. \u201cIoT has entered its next phase. AI features are being integrated into nearly every type of consumer device imaginable. That means connected devices now require a processor to support AI applications, rather than a more limited micro-controller unit that has been historically used. MediaTek\u2019s IoT programme lets companies of all sizes bring devices to market with advanced AI, multimedia and connectivity features,\u201d he said. According to Market and Research, an industry research group, IoT will represent 83% of the entire AI chipset market by 2023. And globally, AI in the embedded IoT devices market will approach $26 billion by 2023.