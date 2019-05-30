Smart chips: MediaTek accelerates design of smart connected devices

By:
Published: May 30, 2019 12:33:09 AM

Inks tie-ups with global design houses to bring open standards compliant chipset solutions.

media tek, smart chops, sme sector, sme industryUnder the new initiative, MediaTek is unveiling new chipsets that include powerful edge AI technology for voice, display, object recognition and other features needed for today’s smart IoT devices.

Semiconductor firm MediaTek has announced a new IoT programme to bring a series of AI-enabled chipset platforms to companies that want to innovate and develop products across the intelligent devices market. The platform, based on open and industry standard software and hardware, is founded on MediaTek’s commercially proven chipsets that today power most voice, smart speaker, display-centric and AI-infused devices available globally.

Under the new initiative, MediaTek is unveiling new chipsets that include powerful edge AI technology for voice, display, object recognition and other features needed for today’s smart IoT devices. In addition, MediaTek has aligned with independent design houses in China, Europe and the US, including BayLibre and StreamUnlimited. The design houses support the MediaTek chipsets with industry standard software and offer the needed hardware, software and technical support for companies designing AI devices with MediaTek’s AI IoT platforms.

“We are bringing AI to mainstream IoT products to make it easier for diverse industries to access MediaTek chipsets and technologies through a value-add partner network,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek corporate senior vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. “IoT has entered its next phase. AI features are being integrated into nearly every type of consumer device imaginable. That means connected devices now require a processor to support AI applications, rather than a more limited micro-controller unit that has been historically used. MediaTek’s IoT programme lets companies of all sizes bring devices to market with advanced AI, multimedia and connectivity features,” he said.

According to Market and Research, an industry research group, IoT will represent 83% of the entire AI chipset market by 2023. And globally, AI in the embedded IoT devices market will approach $26 billion by 2023.

