Smart art: Now, a digital art installation for homes

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 5:49:48 AM

Redd Experience Design brings the experiences of museums and other public spaces to your home

User experience (UX) design agency Redd Experience Design has introduced a new product, Redd Scapes, recently showcased at a pop-up store in Bengaluru. These are digital art installations that bring the experiences of museums and other public spaces to your home. Redd Scapes are purpose-built computers encased in hand-crafted frames, housing artworks that react to your presence and to the time of day. Imagine a fish that swims by when it detects someone looking at a placid lake scene or art that shows a morning cup of coffee when you wake up! Redd Scapes allows you to experience digital artwork as the artist intended.

You can hang Redd Scapes in your foyer so it can put a smile on your face as you step out to meet the world. Or you can enchant your guests with Redd Scapes on your living room’s coffee table. They can surprise you, make you pause, elevate you or just make you smile.

The lifeblood of Redd Scapes are, of course, the artworks. Connect to the internet and you can browse, select and purchase the creations of graphic artists, animators, photographers and even poets on the Redd Scapes companion app. Redd Scapes sports a 10.1 inch LCD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. You can plug it into a socket or run it for hours on its 7000 mAh internal battery.

Sharan Grandigae, CEO, Redd Experience Design, said: “This is a whole new category of product! It’s a digital canvas on which the initial group of artists we have been working with have done some amazing things. We are extremely pleased with the response we have received from homeowners so far and are encouraged to produce Redd Scapes in even larger screens.”

Redd Experience Design specialises in helping well-known startups and enterprises such as Urban Ladder, Lenskart, Asian Paints and Discovery Channel develop and deliver superlative user experiences. They have also released their own products like Redd Drop that helps in file transfer; Redd Bricks, a project tracking, communication and task management app for architects, interior designers, builders and others in the real estate industry and Redd Board, an app for designers to present and annotate.

