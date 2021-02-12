Slack users asked to change their password immediately after major data breach

Users are also advised to not use a password that they are using on other social media websites and online portals as the hackers could then potentially exploit the information from other accounts as well.

All Android users of Slack are in extreme need of changing their Slack account passwords as a major security lapse at the company’s end might have compromised their personal data. Slack is understood to be informing a large section of its users to change their passwords as the company had stored the passwords of its users in plain text for a period of a month between December 21, 2018 and Jan 21, 2019. The company has strongly recommended its users to change their password as the hackers may have got the access to the password through plain text storage.

Taking prompt action, the company has sent emails to a large section of its affected Android users to change their login credentials at the earliest. However, even those users who have not received any communication from the company’s side are strongly advised to change their login credentials as well to be on the safe side.

Another thing which the Slack Android users must be careful about is the fact that they should try to avoid creating a similar new password as hardened hackers and tricksters are aware about the general tendency to make small changes in the password while keeping the major body of the password intact. Users are also advised to not use a password that they are using on other social media websites and online portals as the hackers could then potentially exploit the information from other accounts as well.

How to change Slack Password

Users should go to the ‘More’ menu on their account and subsequently click on the ‘Accounts’ section. Once the users have entered into their account setting, they will see an option to change their account password. Post updating their new password, the users can also clear the cache information of their account to be doubly sure about the protection of their account from the clutches of hackers and spammers.