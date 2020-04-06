Skype rolls out Meet Now feature to take on Zoom: How to use and everything to know

Skype will also be holding call recordings of the users for up to 30 days.

Microsoft’s Skype has rolled out a new feature ‘Meet Now’ which allows its users to conduct video conference calls without having to download or sign up. Skype describes the new feature as a “hassle-free way to connect”. ‘Meet Now’ comes as a rival to the video conferencing app Zoom, which is recently facing privacy troubles. Skype’s latest feature allows access to all Skype features such as recording a call, saving it for later review, view participants on call and sharing the screen with them. An admin or a host generates a unique link and shares it with others, allowing the participants to join the link as guests using either the Skype app or web browsers Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

According to the company, the new feature is accessible anytime it is needed. Skype will also be holding call recordings of the users for up to 30 days. The duration of media shared in the chat will also be longer. The feature comes during the pandemic COVID-19, allowing friends, family and people working from home to connect seamlessly over the internet. Suitable for webinars and work interviews, ‘Meet Now’ is free and can be easily accessed on any gadget. It also allows the users to open recent chats and send a reaction to the call.

The feature can take on the video conferencing application Zoom. The application has become quite popular among employees in the service sector and has been the top downloaded applications in iOS. As people work from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Zoom has emerged as one of the most used digital platforms for holding meetings. However, the application has been facing many security issues and is criticised for data leakage. The company is now working on fixing the issues that challenging data privacy.