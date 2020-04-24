Skype gets Zoom-like custom background feature, here are all the details

This feature is not available on Skype for Windows 10 (Version 14).

Microsoft owned video calling application Skype is bringing a new feature that can help the app better take on Zoom for video conferencing. Skype is getting support for custom backgrounds across Windows, iOS, Linux and Web in its latest version 8.59.0.77. The company began rolling this out on April 16 and said that all users will get it gradually over this week.

So, what are custom backgrounds? With the new feature, users can simply change the background while video calling. This means one does not have to video call with a boring white wall on display. The background display can change and make it look different. “Want to look like you’re calling from the beach, or from space? Now you can, with custom backgrounds for your video calls,” the company said in its statement. If not an image, the user can choose to blur the background as well. In order to access the feature, the computer processor needs to support Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2), the company highlighted.

Here is how you can change your display background in Skype:

Open the application and go to its Settings.

Within Setting, an option of Audio and Video will appear. Select that.

Upon selection, in the video section, the user can find an option to choose background effects.

After clicking on the background effect option, the user can select a background or even add a new image.

It is to note that the feature is not available on Skype for Windows 10 (Version 14), the company said. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also introduced the custom background option for Teams where users can blur the background. In the latest version, the company has not only introduced the feature for background customization but also made it quicker to access call controls in the chat menu. Moreover, users can share files directly from their Mac to their Skype contacts, as well.