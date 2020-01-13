Skullcandy’s new wireless earbuds are aggressively priced and offer good audio experience

Method ANC comes as the first earbuds to feature active noise canceling technology in Skullcandy’s diverse product portfolio.

The headphone culture seems to be growing from strength to strength; but look closely, they are mostly in dull black and gray colours. Skullcandy, an American company based in Park City, Utah that markets headphones, earphones, hands-free devices, audio backpacks, MP3 players, and other products, is trying to carve a niche for itself with its trendy devices that offer a good audio experience and come in various colour options. In recent months, there has been a strong consumer demand in India for its headphones and earbuds. We take a look at some of its new product introductions.

Skullcandy Method ANC (Rs 7,999)

Active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones are hot, but they cost a bomb too. Method ANC comes as the first earbuds to feature active noise canceling technology in Skullcandy’s diverse product portfolio. Available in Deep Red and Fearless Black, they come packed with Tile security and are priced at a modest Rs 7,999. Method ANC’s lightweight design actively blocks outside noise and distractions—with the promise that listeners will have the ability to create their own space, anywhere they go through the product’s active noise-canceling technology.

Method ANC headphones are sweat and water resistant (IPX4) rating and feature Skullcandy’s FitFin ear gels, ensuring an adaptable and ultra-secure fit for any ear. For an added layer of security, the earbuds also come with a built-in Tile tracker, which allows the user to locate the earbud, as well as magnetic earbuds that fasten securely around the neck when not in use.

The earbuds also offer up to six hours of battery life, along with the brand’s premium Rapid Charge Technology—providing two hours of play-time from just a 10-minute charge. With a full suite of media controls—all accessible via the in-line remote —Method ANC makes interacting with the connected device (as well as its assistant) simple and intuitive.

Skullcandy Vert (Rs 4,999)

Available at an alluring price of Rs 4,999, the Vert wireless earbuds are intended for adventure enthusiasts. Essentially these clip-anywhere wireless earbuds are designed to, what the company officials call, “re-invent how music can seamlessly integrate into the world of adventure sports. Vert is purpose-built with sport-specific features ready to take on heat, dirt and everything in between. The product fits directly into the needs of cyclists, hikers and other outdoor activity enthusiasts. Taking cues from the convenience of helmet audio, Vert raises the category to a new level with its seasonal versatility, accessible controls, comfort, and premium sound.

Vert has been categorically designed for hobbyists to enjoy outdoor activities hassle-free and hands-free with a tap of a button. Its innovative form factor is driven by a Bluetooth powered dial designed to clip anywhere, and onto any gear. The single-button dial-face provides glove-friendly access to features consumers have grown to expect with regular earbuds: call, track, volume or control; it also comes with a built-in Tile tracker and the ability to activate a device’s native voice assistant. The hybrid earbuds fit comfortably under helmets and feature a ‘Stay Aware’ design, allowing for ambient background noise to keep adventurers safe and connected to their environments. Vert also features IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, 12 hours of battery life, and Rapid Charge technology providing two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.