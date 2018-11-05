Skullcandy Venue headphones: Designed for increased comfort

Walk down the aisle of an airplane and you’ll see a lot of noise-canceling headphones in the business class section. The US-based iconic audio brand Skullcandy is trying to bring this noise canceling technology mainstream with its new offering called Venue, an innovative over-the-head audio equipment that offers a fully immersive listening experience to the user. The Venue headphone retails for Rs 18,999 and is available in both Black/Black and White/Crimson colour options.

I have been using the Venue for over a week now and the first thing that will strike you about this device is its light form factor. This device is extremely lightweight and won’t feel heavy on your head even after long hours of usage. It has a flat folding design and memory foam air cushions, there’s also a protective travel case that comes along with the entire kit. Besides this, it has some nifty extra features geared toward frequent travellers.

The Venue has Bluetooth capability, so you can say goodbye to messy earphone cables that can become quite annoying at times. The device’s active noise canceling (ANC) technology is designed to deliver powerful ANC performance so that Skullcandy’s customers can tune into what matters most to them: Music they can feel. When users do need to tap into the outside world, Monitor Mode easily lets them hear their surroundings with just a push of a button. The headphone offers 40+ hours of ANC only listening.

In partnership with Tile,Venue is embedded with a technology that allows you to track or find your headphones through the Tile app on a mobile device. Battery life is strong on the Venue with up to 24 hours of battery life, it is also equipped with Rapid Charge technology, providing five hours of battery life with just a 10-minute charge. That’s pretty impressive—and the 40 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels is also great.

During the review period, the only issue that I faced with the Venue is that your ears can get a little warm inside the ear cups. Other than that, this Skullcandy is a fantastic piece of audio equipment. Or, if I may put it in subtle terms—all music, no noise.

Estimated street price: Rs 18,999