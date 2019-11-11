Skullcandy Sesh review: Be hands-free and cord-free with these buds

Appearance-wise, Sesh is designed and built as a durable and long-lasting wireless audio accessory.

Wireless headphones and earphones are extremely popular these days, primarily because they are handy and easy to use while exercising at the gym or the park and even while commuting. Most importantly, they have become pretty affordable in recent months. Sesh is Skullcandy’s latest release in the rapidly growing True Wireless category which also includes recent releases Push True Wireless Earbuds and Indy True Wireless Earbuds. Basically, Sesh is a wireless earbud that is trendy and perfect for daily use, with a 10-hour battery life. It retails for Rs. 5,999; is sweat, water and dust resistant and comes in three colour choices—Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black.

Appearance-wise, Sesh is designed and built as a durable and long-lasting wireless audio accessory. Its sturdy design, trendy looks, and affordable pricing makes it the perfect fit for the young Indian consumer. Switched on and paired with a mobile phone, it will deliver a high-quality experience with essential features for those interested in making the jump to a truly wireless experience. Bluetooth technology allows you to be up to 33 feet away from your device without the signal being significantly degraded—this means you have a lot more freedom to move around without picking up your devices every single time. Plus, an uncomplicated single-button interface on the Sesh offers quick access to a full suite of media controls for music, microphone, calls, and your device’s assistant.

With upto 10 total hours of battery life—three hours of battery in each earbud and seven additional hours in the included charging case—Skullcandy’s newest bud boasts easy pairing and a durable IP55 rating for sweat, water, and dust resistance, making it perfect for any daily activities, indoors or out.

Generally speaking, most wired headphones provide better sound quality than wireless. But with the latest advances in wireless technology, sound quality has improved quite a bit with wireless headphones and earbuds and Skullcandy’s Sesh is an enticing and desirable audio device you will like to check out.

Estimated street price: Rs. 5,999