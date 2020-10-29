Skullcandy Indy Evo: Great audio without wires

Indy Evo earbuds come in Pure Mint and True Black colours, for Rs 5,999.

If you haven’t noticed, most handset makers are doing away with the headphone jack in their new offerings. This has led to the rise of a new species of audio gear: wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Skullcandy has made a mark for itself in the True Wireless Earbuds category with its feature-rich audio products. Its Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Sesh Evo are the current hot favourities, we take a look at the Indy Evo.

Indy Evo earbuds come in Pure Mint and True Black colours, for Rs 5,999. In the box, are the wireless earbuds, charging case, ear gels (S, M, L) and USB-C charging cable. Either bud can take calls or activate your assistant.

A simple series of touches control everything directly from your buds. You can answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, activate an assistant, switch EQ modes, even turn on Ambient Mode to hear more of your surroundings – all without ever touching your device. Built-in Tile technology makes it easy to track down either earbud if you ever misplace them. But to do that, first you need to download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

Based on my experience, I can easily say the sound quality is very solid, battery life is good, the controls are easy to remember after a few uses, and I liked the option to use one bud at a time if the need arises. Additionally, their good fit and solid sound isolation make these great for anyone looking for a pair of buds that won’t fall out easily.

KEY FEATURES

30 hours total battery + Rapid charge

IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant

Call, track and volume via touch controls

Use either Bud solo

3 EQ modes (Music, Movie, Podcast)

Estimated street price: Rs 5,999