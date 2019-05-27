Skullcandy Indy Earbuds: Freedom from tangled wires

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 1:56:44 AM

A user can manage calls, tracks and volume through capacitive touch on the earbuds.

In short, the Indy wireless wonder keeps you connected, not tied down.

These days, wireless earbuds seem to be the new craze in gadgets world. No cables means zero fuss and no unwinding the knots, these cord-free earbuds are great devices for people who run or workout to music. They work by connecting, or pairing, with the device you want to use—mobile phone, laptop, tablet—through a radio or infrared signal.

Recently, Skullcandy introduced the latest addition to its wireless line-up— Indy—earbuds for consumers who want to experience audio with a whole new level of freedom. Priced at Rs 7,499, Indy gives users what they want—a truly wireless experience that’s intuitive, durable, and will last with them throughout the day. It promises upto 16 hours total battery life: four in earbuds, additional 12 hours in charging case. They are available in Black colour and later in the year will be available in Moab, Indigo Blue, and Mint colours.

Intelligently designed, the earbuds turn on and off automatically when removed from the case. The best part is the Indy delivers a seamless, untangled experience with quick pair and capacitive touch controls, while its form factor provides a noise isolating fit so you don’t miss a beat of its rich sound profile. Removable stability gels and gel tips are also included to ensure a secure fit all day long. The earbuds feature a 33-feet Bluetooth range and a pretty decent battery life, as mentioned above.

Company officials say that Indy is a feature-rich wireless earbud pair designed to fit naturally within the everyday life of wireless users and at an affordable price. It includes Bluetooth capability, built-in microphone with unique touch controls for quick and easy access to your device's activate assistant, media content as well as call, track, volume control and is sweat, water and dust resistant.

Estimated street price: Rs 7,499

