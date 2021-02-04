SKULLCANDY HESH ANC HEADPHONES: Wireless headphones for the new normal

The new product is built to fit seamlessly into real life and comes enabled with Tile (a Bluetooth location tracking device) eliminating the fear of ever losing your device.

Comfortable to wear for long hours, good sound quality, long-lasting battery—three key traits that I think make a good headphone. If it’s a wireless one, even better as you do not need to carry your mobile device everywhere, plus you can say goodbye to tangled wires. With more people working from home and attending school remotely, Skullcandy’s newest headphone set— Hesh ANC —is making active noise cancellation (ANC) technology accessible to everyone at an attractive price point of Rs 10,999. Recently, this Park City,

Utah-based audio brand upgraded its highly popular headphone family line, Hesh, with a new offering—Hesh ANC with active noise cancellation technology. The new product is built to fit seamlessly into real life and comes enabled with Tile (a Bluetooth location tracking device) eliminating the fear of ever losing your device.

Hesh ANC is built for the long haul with listening time upto 22 hours with ANC on and Rapid Charge, getting three hours of battery with just a 10-minute charge. And when you need to be aware of your surroundings, Hesh ANC features ambient mode that deactivates active noise canceling while still allowing you to hear the sound from the device clearly.

I have been using the Hesh ANC for the past fortnight and I have been quite impressed with this Skullcandy pair of headphones’ overall performance. Whether you are taking a brisk run in the park or escaping the distractions of an office (nowadays even our homes), Hesh ANC will help you create your own private space. It provides much better noise cancellation than many other offerings out there in the market.

Hesh ANC is available in two colours – True Black 9 (our trial unit) and White. It comes with a good set of features, including Bluetooth wireless technology; call, track and volume control; and durability. It offers refined acoustics and a flat-folding, collapsible design, continuing with the tradition of being headphones that fit in seamlessly with real life. The design is fortified with improved quality material and finish for greater comfort and lightweight feel.

In the box, you’ll get the wireless pair of headphones, travel bag, USB-C charging cable, Backup AUX cable and a user guide. The active noise cancellation function uses several microphones to digitally block external sounds to keep your movies, online classes and your music crystal clear.

When I put the Hesh ANC on for the first time, quite frankly, the sound experience was not much to talk about. It was comfortable on the head, but its sound quality was truly speaking like any other pair of headphones. It was when I experienced its noise-cancelling feature that this Skullcandy device came into its true form and began to weave its magic. I played all kinds of music from Spotify—Abba, BoneyM, Lata Mangeshkar, among others, and I was impressed with its performance.

While I did experience some amount of pressure on my ears, which may bother some people, every recording is

reproduced more naturally, regardless of genre. There is fantastic clarity and accuracy in the music; the headphones deliver deep, detailed low notes, there is no common “hiss” whatsoever that is associated with conventional active noise cancelling headphones. The Hesh ANC completely eliminated the outside sounds. Even while watching movies on Amazon Prime and Netflix, the sound output was quite good, giving you a cinema hall-like experience .

Without doubt, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC pair of headphones is lighter and better-built, and offers very good sound and silencing capabilities. Thanks to its lightweight design, it is one of the most comfortable pairs I have tested in recent months, making it a good choice to get you through your long workdays. The physical controls are easy to use and feel well-built and durable. Highly recommended in the new normal.

KEY FEATURES

4-Mic digital active noise cancellation

Upto 22 hours of battery

Rapid charge (10 minutes = 3 hours)

Built-in Tile

Noise-isolating fit

Flat-folding and collapsible

Call, track and volume control

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999