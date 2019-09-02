Skullcandy earbuds: Feature-rich and apt for music, work or sports

Its Jib+ is a good pair of wireless earbuds with decent battery life (6 hours).

A Few years back when Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone line, there was utter disbelief among consumers as to how will they make use of their headphones to listen to music stored on their devices. Cut to present. Wireless technology is steadily maturing, giving rise to a fast-growing market for cord-free headphones and earbuds; nowadays, wireless earbuds are a hot commodity that promise good audio quality, powerful drives, ample loudness and superior bass response.

There is a growing need for wireless headgear that is affordable and comes with powerful battery life, and Skullcandy seems to know the pulse of the consumer. Its Jib+ is a good pair of wireless earbuds with decent battery life (6 hours). They work by connecting, or pairing, with the device you want to use—mobile phone, laptop, tablet—through a radio or infrared signal. These earbuds are good for those who want to experience good audio quality with a whole new level of freedom, that is, without any wires. They are priced at Rs 2,499, have good build quality to withstand rough usage and can easily last with the consumers for a decent part of their day.

This Skullcandy device comes in a splash-resistant design. In the box, you will get the Jib+ earbuds, ear gels (S, M, L) stability gels, secure cable clip and micro-USB charging cable. Build quality is sturdy. It has convenient controls so you can manage calls, music tracks and volume with the in-line microphone and remote.

Switched on and connected to the audio source, you will be greeted with a great listening experience anywhere. The device’s custom-tuned drivers deliver powerful audio; its noise-isolating fit blocks out distractions. The Jib+ delivers a clear, detailed sound and enhanced bass, ensured by Skullcandy’s acoustic technology. All in all, the Skullcandy Jib+ wireless earbuds are apt for music, work and sports. They are available in three colours on Skullcandy.in.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499