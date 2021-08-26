Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: Good fit, great sound, wire-free listening

The reason they are currently the rage these days is whether you’re at work, working out, cooking or listening to music, true wireless headphones help eliminate the hassle of a dangling cord that can sometimes be a major source of irritation.

Personal technology is advancing at a rapid pace and if you’re in the market to purchase headphones or earbuds, chances are you’ll end up getting thoroughly confused on the various terminologies. For instance, there’s wireless and then there’s true wireless. Let me make things a little simple here. True wireless headphones refer to Bluetooth earbuds that have neither cords or wires between them nor to an audio source (mobile phones, MP3 players, tablet, etc.). Since they have no wires, the mic, controls and battery are built into the housing of the earbuds. The reason they are currently the rage these days is whether you’re at work, working out, cooking or listening to music, true wireless headphones help eliminate the hassle of a dangling cord that can sometimes be a major source of irritation.

On the other hand, wireless headphones are still connected in some way (over-head, in-ear, or around the back of the neck (like many sports sets), but no longer need access to a phone jack. We are here to talk about the all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy, available at an aggressive price point of Rs 2,249, the USP of this device is it delivers great sound, has simple controls and up to 12 hours of battery life. Basically, the latest solution from this audio brand offers an affordable way to get into the true wireless game.

Dime delivers a pocket-friendly, stylish form factor in a variety of colours (Dark Blue/Green, Dark Grey and True Black) that won’t break the bank. It grants users the freedom to live without wires, combining expertly tuned audio with a noise-isolating fit and must-have features, like a microphone in each bud. Company officials inform that Dime is an ideal, everyday audio companion that boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, freeing users from the hassle of snagging, yanking and tangling wires. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on. Easy connection offers a simplified listening experience that’s perfect for those new to true wireless. There are also intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the compact stick-style buds that enable Dime users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, all without ever reaching for their devices.

There are microphones in each bud; you can use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls. Plus, there is a full suite of media controls on the Buds, so you can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone. There is Auto On/Connect feature so you can enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used. Dime has a noise-isolating fit, there is IPX4 sweat and water resistance, so you can go on any adventure without missing a beat. Plus, you can rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops. As mentioned earlier, there is up to 12 hours of battery life, so you can listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case.

We have been quite impressed by Skullcandy’s Dime True Wireless earbuds that are quite comfortable to wear for long hours, they sound pretty good and manage to maintain a respectable balance across pretty much every genre of music. Battery life is pretty good too, making them a fine choice for work or workouts.

KEY FEATURES

Microphones in each earbud

Full suite of media controls on the Buds

Auto On/Connect

Noise-Isolating Fit, IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Micro-USB charging case with Snap Lid

Estimated street price: Rs 2,249