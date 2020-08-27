Skilling india: Building tech and soft skills on AI

Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India,

Enterprises that combine deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with skilling initiatives are generating most value from the niche technology. Topline findings of a recent Microsoft research underscore that mature AI firms are more confident about the return on AI and skills. Over 93% of senior executives surveyed from these companies were sure their business was gaining value from AI. The research further highlights that employees from mature AI companies are eager to deepen their AI skills and reinvest freed up time to add value for the organisation.

The research surveyed employees and leaders within large enterprises across industry verticals in India, and 19 other countries, to look at the skills needed to thrive as AI becomes increasingly adopted by businesses, as well as the key learnings from early AI adopters. Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India, said, “As we look to rebound and reimagine the future after months of economic fluidity, technology will play a key role in rebooting enterprises. AI is at the heart of digital transformation— which has accelerated at an extraordinary pace— and will continue to play a critical role in helping businesses be more agile, resilient and competitive during this time. However, the path of unlocking the full potential of AI lies in combining its deployment with skilling initiatives that focus on both tech and soft skills.”

According to the research, in India, 100% of the AI-leading companies say they are actively building the skills of their workers or have plans to do so. Over 93% employees at these firms have already been part of re-skilling programmes. The employees benefitting from these programmes are actively providing strategic benefits to their companies through innovating, solving, and collaborating. Notably, 98% of the employees surveyed among all the AI companies were highly motivated for reskilling. The research shows that AI-leading firms are focused on ensuring that AI is complementing the talents of their people. These businesses are cultivating employee skills across every category—ranging from advanced data analysis and critical thinking to communications and creativity.