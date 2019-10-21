Six things to get for your new house

Save a wall or a table in your new house for the OnePlus Q1 Pro television.

Moving into a new house is always a special occasion. And is inevitably accompanied by a lot of shopping because whatever worked in your previous residence does not fit in quite as smoothly in your new one. Of course, there are some predictable basic purchases – drapery, furniture and so on – but a new house also presents you with the chance of adding a new dimension to your life. So if you are shifting residence this festive season, here are six things that we really think you should get for your new house to make yourself feel more at home (literally):

OnePlus Q1 Pro TV

Save a wall or a table in your new house for the OnePlus Q1 Pro television. Slim enough to fit in without taking up too much space, and super easy to install, the OnePlus Q1 will turn heads even when it is switched off, thanks to its amazingly ergonomic design, almost all-screen front and textured and curved back. Switching it on will of course change your perception of how you see the world, because the Gamma Color Magic Chip will deliver top notch visual quality with real-time optimisation, cancelling out noise and providing wonderfully clear and colourful images on that magnificent 55 inch LCD display. The colour itself on the televisions is unmatched thanks to a color gamut that achieves 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard. And guess why we have not mentioned a music system in this list? That’s because the OnePlus Q1 Pro comes with a sound bar which actually slides down from the TV when you need it to, with eight speakers that offer an amazing 50W of sound, supported by Dolby Atmos. All this with an Android TV interface that is incredibly powerful (letting you run thousands of apps) and yet so simple to use that you can actually control it from your OnePlus phone or a very snazzy minimalistic remote control with no crowd of buttons to confuse you. Never Settle for anything lesser in your new house, we say.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Imagine being able to turn on the lights in your new house by just asking for it out loud. Or changing the intensity or brightness of the light. Or having lighting that switches on automatically or changes as per your moods or the time of the day. Well, that is what Philips Hue’s range of smart bulbs can bring to your house. So when you say “let there be light,” there actually will be!

Google Nest Hub

Want the perfect photo frame to display your pictures and memories? Well, Google’s Nest Hub is perhaps the coolest photo out there. Well, actually it is much more than that. Of course, it displays images from your Google Photos collection on its brilliant 7 inch display. But it also comes with Google Assistant support, so you can actually ask it for information and get answers. It also lets you control other smart devices in your new house, and well, if you just want to watch some videos or lutes to some music, there is support for YouTube, YouTube Music and Gaana, among other services.

Dyson v11 AbsolutePro Vacuum Cleaner

There are vacuum cleaners, and then there are Dyson’s vacuum cleaners. Which is why we think your new home needs a Dyson v11 AbsolutePro. There are no cords or cables to get tangled in when you are using this amazingly compact and well designed device. What’s more, it comes with the most powerful suction in any cord-free vacuum cleaner, sucking not just dust particles but also bacteria and pollen into the bin. It comes with three cleaning modes, has a very efficient battery management system and can simply be propped into a wall mounted dock. Nothing could keep your house cleaner!

Honeywell Air Touch Air Purifier

We live in increasingly polluted times so we really think one of the first things your home needs is a good air purifier. One of the best options out there is the Honeywell Air Touch, which comes with a 3D airflow function that takes in polluted air from the base and the sides and releases purified air from the top. Its three special filters enable it to handle not just pollutants but also pet dander, hair particles, bacteria and viruses and even odours. It is compact and easy to use as well. Install one and breathe easy!

AmazonBasics Qi Certified Wireless Charger

Plugging your smartphone into a wall outlet is so 2017. We are living in the era of wireless charging and it is only fair that you make your new house future proof by dispensing with charging cables, and ending worries about ports and compatibility. AmazonBasic’s Qi Certified Wireless is as compact and smart as a coffee coaster and yet charges devices at a brisk speed (10W). Make your house the one where people charge devices by just placing them on a charger.