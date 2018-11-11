Singles’ Day 2018: Here are the best deals for you

The world’s biggest shopping event – Singles’ Day is back!

The world’s biggest shopping event – Singles’ Day is back! Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd settled roughly 69 billion yuan ($9.92 billion) in the first hour of its annual Singles’ Day on Sunday, up roughly 21 percent from last year’s early haul of 57 billion yuan, news agency Reuters reported. One of the biggest online sales event, Singles’ Day last year netted Alibaba 168 billion yuan ($24.15 billion) in total sales.

A disproportionately large number of sales are recorded in the first minutes of the 24-hour spending spree. Alibaba kicks off the annual event with a gala, which this year featured U.S. singer Mariah Carey, a Japanese Beyonce impersonator and a shoe-shopping-themed Cirque du Soleil performance.

As the online gala is underway, here are some of the best deals that you can pick up from Alibaba Express for India:

Bluedio TN noise-cancelling Bluetooth earphones

The Bluedio TN noise-cancelling wireless earphones are currently available at $12 on Ali Express during the Singles’ Day sale. The earphones are being shipped from China free of cost and take 21-40 days time to reach your address in India. These earphones reduce 90 per cent low frequency noise and offer a long battery life with up to 12 hours of seamless music time on a full charge. The earphones are available in three colour variants: Yellow, Blue and Black to suit your style.

Xiaomi Mi Box 3

The Xiaomi Mi Box 3 is currently available at $52 from its earlier price of $69 on Ali Express during the Singles’ Day sale. The Mi TV Box 3 spices up your TV and adds smart TV functionality to your TV, along with 4k HDR support. This variant is in itself a package as it includes in-built Google Cast support to make it easy to broadcast photo albums,music playlists and videos from your smartphone or laptop directly onto your TV. You can also access your favourite apps like YouTube, Sling TV, Netflix, and more.

Anker Soundcore Spirit

Anker is selling its Soundcore Spirit Sports earphones on Ali Express at just over $25 on Singles’ Day sale. The earphones are designed to provide resistance against sweat and offer up to 8-hour battery life on full charge. These earphones are best suited for those looking to use them during running or work out. The Anker Soundcore Spirit Sports earphones also feature Bluetooth support.

Anker Soundcore Pro+ portable speaker

Anker is selling its Soundcore Pro+ portable speaker at $67.49 on Ali Express right now during Singles’ Day sale. Featured with four drivers, this 25W portable speaker offers an enhanced bass and HD sound experience. It comes with a pretty decent battery life that offers up to 18 hours of music on full charge. The device can be connected virtually with other devices using Bluetooth, USB or an AUX input.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

You can strike a good deal on purchase of Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro laptop for $760 plus $21.16 for shipping on Gearbest during the sale. Powered by Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, the laptop has a 256GB SSD (solid state drive) and includes the Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. It runs Windows 10 OS and supports two USB ports, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphones jack and an HDMI slot. The shipment will reach you in approximately 3-8 days.

Xiaomi Mijia LED corridor night lamp

This night lamp is available at a discounted price of $10.69 during the Singles’ Day sale at Ali Express. Add another $2.11 (around Rs. 153) worth of standard shipping to India and you can have it for $12.80 (around Rs. 928). Xiaomi Mijia LED corridor night lamp features a photosensitive sensor that turns it on automatically in a dark surrounding. The lamp could be easily installed in a kitchen, on the stairs, or just anywhere.