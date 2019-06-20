Silver lining for Samsung: Galaxy Fold ‘ready to hit the market’, says company executive

Samsung is finally divulging when its ambitious foldable phone is making re-entry into the market. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, which went on a brief unfortunate hiatus, is now “ready to hit the market”, a Samsung Display executive was quoted as saying in a report by The Investor.

According to Kim Seong-Cheol, Samsung Display VP, who spoke at a conference organised by The Korean Information Display Society on June 18 in Seoul, many problems that impacted the Galaxy Fold display have been “ironed out” and that the device is ready to be re-launched. Kim even mentioned that he has quite high expectations from the device. “The Galaxy Fold, when released, will receive a lot of attention in the market.”

After its grand launch in February, Samsung Galaxy Fold gave rise to multitudinous expectations and perceptions of what is going to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry. But Samsung plunged into the deep before it could start riding high. A spate of incidents was reported by reviewers pointing out to the faulty display on the Galaxy Fold. It was a matter of time when Samsung took note of the situation and recalled Galaxy Fold indefinitely.

Samsung has seemingly come down on the issues that may have caused the display to malfunction on the Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone was scheduled to arrive in the US in April and in Korea in May. however, post the recall, Samsung could not provide a tentative timeline. There were rumours afloat that Samsung may re-launch Galaxy Fold in July – which were later refuted by Samsung in a release.

For now, Samsung is still mum on its plans to launch the Galaxy Fold again in the markets. However, Kim’s statement gives an affirmation to the speculations that the Galaxy Fold has survived the litmus test and could make its way to the select markets again.

Meanwhile, Huawei, which is still reeling from the shock served by the US administration, has delayed the release of its foldable device – Mate X. The reasons cited largely include the preemptive checks Huawei is taking to avoid a situation similar to Samsung’s. Otherwise, the Chinese colossus will drown further in the sea of troubles.