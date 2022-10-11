Signal working on Instagram-like Stories feature, here’s how it will work

Signal is working on an Instagram and Snapchat-like Stories feature. The beta testers for Signal will now have access to the Stories feature this week. With Signal’s Stories, you can “make and share photographs, videos, and texts with your friends on Signal that will automatically disappear after 24 hours,” just like on Snapchat and Instagram.

The company informs that the feature would be end-to-end encrypted. Who can view your tales on the app was clarified by Signal’s Greyson Parrelli in a forum post announcing the beta release of the feature.



“Stories are, of course, end-to-end encrypted, giving you a new way to communicate on Signal without compromising privacy. You are always fully in control of who you share your stories with. You can share your stories with all of your Signal connections (Signal connections = your contacts + anyone you’ve had a 1:1 chat with), with a custom list of friends, or with any of your Signal groups. When you share stories to groups, anyone else in that group can view, share, react, and reply to that group story,” explains Parrelli on the forum post. Only Signal beta users will be able to publish and watch stories during the testing period.

The post can be turned off anytime the user wants. It can be done from the Settings of the app. Doing so will stop you from creating stories or seeing anyone’s stories. While the overall reaction to the feature seems positive seeing the response from people on Parelli’s post, some have pointed out that the interface takes too much space and appears a bit cluttered.

“I feel like the new tabbed interface (messages vs stories at the bottom of the screen) takes up a bit too much space. And I’d like for the read number on the chats button to disappear. It seems attention-grabbing when I just wanna reply sometime later instead of now. A red number can be shown on the badge of the app on the home screen, but please not in the app. Very excited to test stories while I’m still on a cruise through Norway,” one of the beta testers of the feature responded to Parrelli’s post.

ALSO READ | Signal warns 1,900 messaging users of security threat from Twilio hack