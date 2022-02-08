Signal now lets you change phone numbers without losing your chats: All you need to know

Instant message application Signal is rolling out a new feature in which the user can change the number they are using for the account without losing on their existing conversation thread, groups, chats.

On switching to a new number, contacts who had been chatting with on signal will receive a notification in the conversation thread that notes that you have changed the phone number and a link to update their contact card. Users won’t lose your existing thread or groups that you’re already a part of.

The new feature is intended for users who want to keep their current signal account with a different phone number, or are keeping their current phone but getting a new phone number. To upgrade to a new phone while keeping all their conversations active, then the user need to use Signal’s local data transfer feature to send over your data from your old device to a new one.

How to switch phone number on Signal

