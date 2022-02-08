Signal now lets you change phone numbers without losing your chats: All you need to know

Instant message application Signal is rolling out a new feature in which the user can change the number they are using for the account without losing on their existing conversation thread, groups, chats. Changing SIM cards does not automatically change your Signal number. You have to do it manually with its new feature.
On switching to a new number, contacts who had been chatting with on signal will receive a notification in the conversation thread that notes that you have changed the phone number and a link to update their contact card. Users won’t lose your existing thread or groups that you’re already a part of.
The new feature is intended for users who want to keep their current signal account with a different phone number, or are keeping their current phone but getting a new phone number. To upgrade to a new phone while keeping all their conversations active, then the user need to use Signal’s local data transfer feature to send over your data from your old device to a new one.
How to switch phone number on Signal
- You still need to retain your old number one last time to switch number on Signal
- Tap on Signal’s account settings anad head over to the new “Change Phone Number” option
- Enter in both the old and new numbers
- Signal will guide you through the usual registration process for setting up a phone number with one of its accounts.
- Wait for the SMS verification code to arrive.
- Alternatively, you can request a verification call if you can not receive SMS.
- Tap on Call or I didn’t get a code > Call me instead.
- If the verification code is not automatically detected, it can be entered manually and submitted.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the onboarding process.