  • MORE MARKET STATS

SHOT IN THE ARM: Managing vaccine delivery with cloud tech

By: |
February 11, 2021 2:30 AM

Salesforce’s Vaccine Cloud helps health authorities quickly scale vaccine operations, from recipient registration and scheduling to inventory management and public health outreach

Bret Taylor, president and COO of SalesforceBret Taylor, president and COO of Salesforce

Now that safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines are available, every country, state and city is rapidly establishing vaccination programmes to get shots in the arms of billions of people. However, many government agencies and healthcare organisations do not have the technology infrastructure in place to handle the complexity, speed and scale necessary for vaccine administration, such as inventory and logistics management, getting people registered and scheduled for their vaccines, and recipient outreach and vaccine outcome monitoring. Governments are also partnering with private sector companies to help manage this mass vaccination effort, and these businesses need the same technology infrastructure to help deliver safe, efficient and effective vaccine administrations and programmes.

Towards this, the San Francisco headquartered cloud-based software firm Salesforce has come up with its Vaccine Cloud technology to help government agencies, healthcare organisations, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions more rapidly, safely and efficiently deploy and manage their vaccine programmes. Basically, Vaccine Cloud is part of Salesforce’s Covid-19 response technology solutions, which include vaccine inventory management, appointment scheduling, outcome monitoring, public health outreach and more.

Related News

“The biggest challenge the world faces right now is orchestrating the distribution of billions of vaccine doses. Technology can play a critical role in ensuring it’s done efficiently, effectively, and equitably,” said Bret Taylor, president and COO of Salesforce.

KEY BENEFITS OF VACCINE CLOUD

  • Government agencies, public health agencies can use Vaccine Cloud to monitor vaccination progress with data and insights.
  • Healthcare providers can use Vaccine Cloud to streamline vaccination processes, such as inventory management, staff training and education, and payment and reimbursement.
  • Businesses, personnel, retailers, customers can benefit with a simplified registration and appointment scheduling process, personalised communications for follow up outcome monitoring and a reminder to come in for their second shot if needed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. SHOT IN THE ARM Managing vaccine delivery with cloud tech
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Security is everyone’s job, not just that of the CISO and the security team: DEREK MANKY, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances, Fortiguard Labs
2Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The new superstar in town
3India pulls up Twitter on late compliance of emergency orders, says freedom of expression not absolute