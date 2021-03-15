Short video skilling app: Seekify launches Seekho

Ajeet Kushwaha, co-founder, Seekho, added, “With Seekho, you can learn just about anything you want to, in a minute. You can even be a superstar teacher, host your channel and create learning content to make others learn and grow.”

Seekify, the employability platform, has launched Seekho, a compilation of short format videos on an app that teach skills in a minute, while raising awareness about the various sectors and job roles. “Jobseekers can learn from each other and submit one-minute video resumes of themselves,” Seekify said in a statement. “Corporates can go through these video resumes to find the right candidate for their open positions. It is a community for jobseekers and employers to get connected with each other.”

Divya Jain, co-founder of Seekho, said, “Given the short attention span of the millennial generation and the Gen Z, this app focuses on bite-sized learning in a simple-to-consume, question and answer format. Covering topics like job readiness, interview tips, industry insights and tech tools, it is all one needs to get ready to face their new career and life in the post-Covid-19 world.”

Seekho has partnered with the NSDC to help them create awareness. Arun Pillai, chief strategy officer, NSDC, said, “The NSDC is extremely excited to partner with Seekho to redefine the learning, upskilling and jobs space. We would like to build awareness for the youth of our nation and the short format video content is a path breaking way of taking this forward. We would like to build awareness for the youth and the short format video content is a path-breaking way of taking this forward.”

Ajeet Kushwaha, co-founder, Seekho, added, “With Seekho, you can learn just about anything you want to, in a minute. You can even be a superstar teacher, host your channel and create learning content to make others learn and grow.”

Seekho, the co-founders claimed, is India’s first dedicated e-learning app that brings learning, creating and sharing of knowledge onto a single platform.

Going forward, Seekho plans to redefine the age-old hiring industry, by offering live streaming where creators can host sessions and jobseekers can connect with their mentors.