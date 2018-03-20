Shopping Actions: Now, you can buy products directly from Google – Here is how

Google Express. (Google)

Google on Monday announced the launch of a new programme that would give users an option to shop products on its virtual assistant and Search. Named as ‘Shopping Actions’, users can shop through the aforementioned with a universal cart from mobile, desktop or even Google Home device. The programme is open to retailers in the US. The company on its blog post said: “Shopping Actions’ uses a pay-per-sale model, meaning you only pay when a sale actually takes place. ‘Shopping Actions’ appear within the sponsored ‘Shopping Unit’ on the Google Search page and on Google.com/Shopping.” For example, a buyer is looking for sneakers on Google on his phone can see a retailer’s listing and add that to his Google Express cart. Later, the customer can stand in the kitchen, and use the Google Home voice device to add paper towels to the same cart and buy everything at once.

In exchange, retailers will give Google a cut of the profit from each purchase which is different from the usual ad payments retailers made to the company for sponsored listings and will only pay when sales are made.

The company added: “Early testing indicates that the participating retailers on an average see an increase in total conversions at a lower cost, compared to running Shopping ads alone. We have also seen an approximately 30 percent average increase in basket size for merchants participating in ‘Shopping Actions’.”

Mobile searches for “where to buy” grew over 85 percent in the past two years while 44 percent of those who use their voice-activated speaker, at least weekly, say they use the device to order products they need like groceries, and household items at least once a week.