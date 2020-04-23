Shoot like a pro with these camera phones in range of Rs 10,000

It is important to get yourself a device with an amazing camera.

Every evening, it is quite a spectacle in this writer’s place of stay. Visibly bored by the day-long home confinement, people appear on their terraces and, armed with mobile phones in their hands, they begin to click their immediate scenarios —the sky, setting sun, fast-moving clouds, plants, and let us not forget, plenty of selfies. Literally, it’s a jam-packed photo session at that time of the day.

Capturing a still image or recording a special moment is among the best ways to preserve a memory. However, to truly enjoy the experience, the quality of the digital image is paramount, and so, it is important to get yourself a device with an amazing camera. Also, with the entire country on lockdown, cameras have become a part of the daily lifestyle as people are beating their lockdown blues by clicking their pictures, making makeup tutorials, or posting food videos on social media sites. Here’s our pick of some of the decent-performing camera phones in the range of Rs 10,000 and below.

Infinix Hot 8 (Rs 7,999)

Hot 8 captures pretty decent images with a 13MP f1.8 AI-enabled triple rear camera and 8MP front camera with a dedicated LED Selfie Flash that enhances the quality of selfies and video-calls. The rear camera framework is equipped with a 2MP depth and low-light sensor with QUAD LED Flash and Auto Scene Detection in 8 modes. To add an extra bit of fun and quirk to conversations with friends, the phone also offers motion detecting AR Shots and a WideSelfie mode. In addition, it has fingerprint and face unlock features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (Rs 10,999)

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a new Aura Fluid design, that is stylishly crafted to suit the modern Indian customer. The 2.5D reflective glass back is distinct and gives it a bold finish. It is among the few devices to have a 48MP quad rear camera array that supports 4K video recording and electronic image stabilisation. Its 48MP ultra-high resolution sensor is equipped to capture beautiful images with each detail richly enhanced. Every part of the image is captured sharp and clear. Further, it also has a 13MP front camera with palm shutter functionality for added convenience.

Realme 3i (Rs 8,499)

The realme 3i’s striking aesthetics catch your attention before anything else. It features a diamond-cut texture and pearl lustre tinting detailing which give it a unique look. Equipped with dual 13MP + 2MP rear cameras and a 13MP beauty front sensor, this phone is arguably one of the best picks in the below `10,000 price band. The dual AI rear camera system is equipped with an f/1.8-large aperture. The primary camera also comes with the super nightscape feature which facilitates crystal clear photos of night scenery. Features such as the Chroma Boost and AI Engine recognise the different scenes you are clicking pictures in and work to ensure that

your photos are injected with the best-suited colours.

Vivo Y11 (Rs 9,099)

For an all-round offering with excellent camera technology, consider the Vivo Y11. It features dual 13MP and 2MP rear cameras and has a modest 8MP front shooter. Camera features include AI Face Beauty, Portrait Bokeh, Time-lapse and more. It also has a rear flash

to ensure crisp shots in low-light settings. Y11 runs on a 12nm octa-core processor that boasts 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Your Y11 can handle whatever you throw at it with ease.

Nokia 2.3 (Rs 7,199)

Nokia 2.3 looks good and feels strong. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor that features four cores clocked at 2GHz. It has dual 13MP and 2MP rear shooters backed by AI Imaging that optimises the shot in real-time. It also features a 5MP front camera that allows you to click clear selfies and is used for biometric face unlock.