Shemaroo devotional speakers review: Awaken the spirituality in you

Almost every other weekend, I happen to drive down to Rishikesh to attend to the family’s agriculture interests. It’s a six-hour road journey and invariably I start early so as to beat the NCR traffic. In order to keep myself alert on the road, I listen to early morning FM radio stations that play spiritual music. On my last such visit, I decided to carry along two interesting devices—Shemaroo pre-loaded speakers with devotional content. These are Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani speakers. The two well-thought-out devices satiated my spiritual needs no end and I am sure like me, there are plenty of audiences seeking quality devotional content.

Shemaroo Entertainment, a leading content powerhouse, has been a core part of the Bollywood industry. Evolving with the changing times, it has become a trusted partner to media platforms such as YouTube, Hotstar, Star Gold, Zee Cinema, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky. Shemaroo is a big aggregator and creator of devotional content. The two new speakers are easy to use and offer a varied range of curated content to fulfill the devotional needs of consumers. We take a look at their recent introductions.

Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita (Rs 4,449)

Basically an audiobook, the Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita replicates the sacred scripture of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. It comes pre-loaded with all the 18 chapters and 700 verses with the option to choose from three languages – Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Shrimad Bhagavad Gita comes with an inbuilt life lessons on Love, Happiness, Leadership and many more that it offers. Based on my personal experience, I am sure this feature is sure to bring the listeners closer to their inner self and make them calmer and more composed for a better work-life balance.

Renowned artists such as Suresh Wadkar, Roop Kumar Rathod and Sanj V have lent their serene voices for the verses. The device also comes along with 100 Lord Krishna bhajans in addition to the Bhagavad Gita content.

This speaker comes with a Bluetooth connectivity with an easy to use and full on functionality remote control device that gives access to an array of offerings. The device has a long battery life that runs up to 10 hours of backup, and offers superior sound powered by 6 watts speakers.

Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani (Rs 3,999)

The Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani is an aesthetically appealing speaker that is high on functionality and offers a specially curated collection of over 1,000 Bhajans, Jaaps, Aartis, Mantras and Stotras. The content list has a varied collection of songs sung by popular devotional singers such as Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Narendra Chanchal, Anuradha Paudwal, etc.

The product also offers a varied set of options of Daily Deity list to choose from, depending upon the dedicated day to deities such as Sai Baba, Lord Vishnu, Devi Maa, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva. It also comes with an easy to use remote with search and play option. Bhajan Vani has a long battery life of 8 hours and comes with an 8 watt battery support.