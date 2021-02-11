SHARP C-CUBE IT: Printer with a small footprint

The C-Cube IT, as it is called, is said to be the smallest business copier of its kind and has been specially designed for SME, education, healthcare, BFSI, legal and corporate segments.

With office spaces becoming more premium, workplaces are demanding more compact, efficient, reliable and cost-effective office equipment. Towards this, Japan’s Sharp has debuted a compact smart colour multifunctional printer (MFP), the BP-30C25Z, for office use. The C-Cube IT, as it is called, is said to be the smallest business copier of its kind and has been specially designed for SME, education, healthcare, BFSI, legal and corporate segments. It retails for Rs 2,92,379 and is available across all key metros as well as Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets through Sharp’s dealer network.

Shinji Minatogawa, MD, Sharp Business Systems (India), said, “The BP30C25Z fits your everyday office needs, various business scenarios, a range of work styles and corporate security demands with a low total cost of ownership.” The BP-30C25Z comes with all the capabilities of regular sized MFP in a small package with stylish design. The versatile MFP with the concept of “Free to Fit”, has been designed to seamlessly integrate into any business and work scenario in the new normal. It offers a host of productivity functions, good security enhancements and powerful workflow features and user interface common across the Sharp A3 range. The compact and stylish cubic design offers a range of deployment options.

The BP-30C25Z offers print speeds of 25 pages per minute in colour and black/white with a built-in 100 sheet ‘reversing single pass feeder’. Standard features of this A3 size colour MFP includes a 7-inch Touch Panel, 5GB RAM, 128GB SSD, ‘follow me print’, ‘image preview’, and also ‘feature expandability’ such as ‘office direct print’, ‘data security’, OCR, ‘user authentication’, ‘fax expansion kit,’ ‘dual network’ support, etc.

Link to ‘public cloud enables the colour MFP to connect with cloud services such as Google Drive, One Drive for Business, Drop Box, Share Point, etc., directly from the control panel, thereby letting users upload scanned data onto these platforms or print directly from them.