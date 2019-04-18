ShareChat removes over 4.87 lakh posts since Feb for violating community guidelines

ShareChat removes over 4.87 lakh posts since February

ShareChat said it has removed more than 4.87 lakh posts from its site, including over 13,000 politics-related posts, since February this year, which the social media platform said were violating its community guidelines and terms of use policy. The company, which along with other social media entities, has adopted a ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ to support the Election Commission in ensuring fair elections.