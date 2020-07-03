ShareChat launches Moj, a made in India TikTok rival and it’s off to a blazing start

ShareChat had launched the app seemingly immediately after India banned 59 Chinese apps.

ShareChat’s Moj: As TikTok’s popularity has come to a halt due to India’s ban on Chinese apps, India regional social media platform ShareChat has launched the Moj app as a replacement. Offering features similar to that of TikTok with regard to special effects, short videos, emoticons and stickers, the app is available on Google Play Store for free. The app also allows users to download videos and supports as many as 15 languages. ShareChat had launched the app seemingly immediately after the Indian government placed a ban on 59 Chinese apps, and since then, Moj has been downloaded by 50,000 users and has been given an overall rating of 4.3.

The Moj app allows users to upload videos lasting for up to 15 seconds, and they can use filters and emoticons to enhance the quality of videos. The app also has the facility for users to lip-sync, and the interface of the app is simple and user friendly. Like ShareChat itself, though, the app does not have support for English language.

ShareChat was developed by Mohalla Tech Private Limited in 2015 as an indigenous social media platform.

Apart from Moj, Indian apps like Chingari, Mitron and Roposo are also available, and they have been present in the short-video space for some time. Moreover, in the recent weeks, they have also received a lot of attention from the audience. Roposo was launched in 2014 and has so far crossed the 5-crore milestone for downloads. Meanwhile, Chingari, which entered the space in 2018, has now breached the 50-lakh-downloads mark. In a surprise, Mitron was launched only in April 2020 and has already witnessed over 1 crore downloads.

Apart from this, Essel Group’s OTT platform Zee5 has also announced that it would launch its own short-video platform HiPi. The Indian audience, which became very fond of short-video platforms during the lockdown due to TikTok, has been looking for Indian alternatives for the past few weeks, likely due to the rising anti-China sentiments among people after the altercation between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley.