Now share Facebook posts on WhatsApp with just a tap, here’s how

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg had announced Facebook’s plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Facebook and WhatsApp are now working on a new feature which could bring the two platforms even closer.

The latest feature is aimed at making it easier to share Facebook posts with WhatsApp contacts. While the feature already exists, the new alteration has made it more refined.

With the old feature, users could share posts to their WhatsApp contacts by heading to ‘More Options’. In the latest feature, you will be able to share the post with a single tap, as per the press note released by the social media giant.

Users can now use the “Send in WhatsApp” option which will appear on Facebook posts for those who have enabled a “public” privacy setting in their News Feed. It must be noted that that this feature will only be shown to users who have WhatsApp installed on their smartphones.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced his plans for merger during the company’s Q4 2018 earnings call in a bid to connect its users across platforms. Zuckerberg’s statements had sparked a debate over privacy.

The new feature also raises concerns as Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook runs the Android PackageManager API which is available on all apps on devices that operate on Android. This enables them to check if WhatsApp is installed on the device. However, Facebook has informed Digit.in that this feature will not allow any data-sharing between Facebook and WhatsApp.

Facebook Messenger too has the WhatsApp-style reply feature now and WABetainfo has also reported that the chatting app is also working on a Boomerang feature similar to the one in Instagram which will let users convert a short video into a few second-long loop clip.

The said feature will reportedly be available in the Video Type panel. And the loop videos can be shared with to contacts or used as a status update on the platform.