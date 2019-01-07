“Shame on you, Google!” Angry Pixel user slams company by putting up anti-Google posters across New Delhi

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 4:34 PM

But even after the series of tweets his phone issue wasn't resolved, which is why he found a unique way of putting up 'anti-Google' banners in public spots.

Source: Manu Aggarwal/ twitter

After sales services including device support is a critical part of the entire user experience that impacts the perception of the company. This is because a great smartphone or a laptop won’t really matter as much if the buyer can’t get it fixed in case any problem crops up.

Unsatisfied by after-sales service, a miffed user of Google Pixel from Haryana has found a unique way of registering his displeasure with the company. After repeated issues in his first-generation Pixel phone, Manu Aggarwal went around well-known public hotspots in New Delhi and put up banners and billboards criticising Google of neglecting quality customer support. It is being reported that Aggarwal purchased his Google Pixel in 2017, which started malfunctioning within a year.

He contacted Google and even after “several rounds of repairs” , the device continued to exhibit problems.

At first, an angry Manu Aggarwal took to Twitter and wrote, “@Google Shame on You and you should feel Guilty for Manipulations by You. You should be Awarded as the Most Corrupt Brand. How do you do Such Manipulations ??”

He said in another post, “Fraud by @Google @madebygoogle Celebrating 200+ Days of Mental Harrassment Cheap Strategy of @GoogleInstantly @sergeybrinn & @sundarpichai So Shame on you All for Manipulations.”

But even after the series of tweets his phone issue wasn’t resolved, which is why he found a unique way of putting up ‘anti-Google’ banners in public spots. Aggarwal also made a detailed YouTube video to document the problem and why people should boycott Google and its products.

READ ALSO | Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from house fire

It has been the case with many companies that do not focus on the after-sales services after the launch of their products. This leaves a customer dissatisfied and questions the tall promises made during the much-publicised launch and at the time of the purchase. Most people usually take the route of social media but Aggarwal’s unique way of registering his protest has surely grabbed eyeballs. Many other users are also posting their own sour experience with the devices on his Twitter post.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. “Shame on you, Google!” Angry Pixel user slams company by putting up anti-Google posters across New Delhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition