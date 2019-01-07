“Shame on you, Google!” Angry Pixel user slams company by putting up anti-Google posters across New Delhi

Source: Manu Aggarwal/ twitter

After sales services including device support is a critical part of the entire user experience that impacts the perception of the company. This is because a great smartphone or a laptop won’t really matter as much if the buyer can’t get it fixed in case any problem crops up.

Unsatisfied by after-sales service, a miffed user of Google Pixel from Haryana has found a unique way of registering his displeasure with the company. After repeated issues in his first-generation Pixel phone, Manu Aggarwal went around well-known public hotspots in New Delhi and put up banners and billboards criticising Google of neglecting quality customer support. It is being reported that Aggarwal purchased his Google Pixel in 2017, which started malfunctioning within a year.

He contacted Google and even after “several rounds of repairs” , the device continued to exhibit problems.

At first, an angry Manu Aggarwal took to Twitter and wrote, “@Google Shame on You and you should feel Guilty for Manipulations by You. You should be Awarded as the Most Corrupt Brand. How do you do Such Manipulations ??”

Shame on You and you should feel Guilty for Manipulations by You. You should be Awarded as the Most Corrupt Brand. How do you do Such Manipulations ?? pic.twitter.com/nE8GZ1vcz1 — Manu Aggarwal (@ManuAggarwall) March 13, 2018

He said in another post, “Fraud by @Google @madebygoogle Celebrating 200+ Days of Mental Harrassment Cheap Strategy of @GoogleInstantly @sergeybrinn & @sundarpichai So Shame on you All for Manipulations.”

@Google Pixel can Change your Life Drastically and can make you Insane.https://t.co/2RnfVZpEXShttps://t.co/6dbcyXFWMo No Investigation although 1 Year has Passed..Shame on @madebygoogle Save Your Life Allow No @Google to Kill it !! Cell No +91-9996945599 — Manu Aggarwal (@ManuAggarwall) November 3, 2018

But even after the series of tweets his phone issue wasn’t resolved, which is why he found a unique way of putting up ‘anti-Google’ banners in public spots. Aggarwal also made a detailed YouTube video to document the problem and why people should boycott Google and its products.

@Google Why are you still Silent and Avoiding the Investigation pic.twitter.com/j9PyZDidtY — Manu Aggarwal (@ManuAggarwall) December 30, 2018

It has been the case with many companies that do not focus on the after-sales services after the launch of their products. This leaves a customer dissatisfied and questions the tall promises made during the much-publicised launch and at the time of the purchase. Most people usually take the route of social media but Aggarwal’s unique way of registering his protest has surely grabbed eyeballs. Many other users are also posting their own sour experience with the devices on his Twitter post.