Seven things to do before rocking the OnePlus Music Festival

November 16 is not too far away. The day which will witness perhaps the biggest musical extravaganza seen in India. That is the day on which the OnePlus Music Festival will rock Mumbai in particular and India in general. The Festival, the first of its kind to come from a tech brand, will witness Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and a number of other celebrated artists take the stage, creating a space for community and music enthusiasts to come together and experience the sheer magic that is music. Planning to be there? Well, you should. And if you are, then here are seven things to get off your to-do list to make the most of India’s most special music festival:

Round up your gang

Music is all about community, isn’t it? So why on earth should you even dream of going by yourself to the OnePlus Music Festival? Go right ahead and talk to your near and dear ones – friends, relatives, the works – and get them on board with you for this amazing musical journey!

Get ready to stand out

Community might be all very fine, but not at the cost of your own individual brilliance. This being a once in a lifetime event, you cannot put in a routine appearance. Go ahead and get the best out of your wardrobe to dazzle. And if you feel you do not have what it takes to stand out, well, there is still time – go out and get some new threads!

Read up on them stars

The OnePlus Music Festival will feature some of the biggest names in the world of music today, including the legendary Katy Perry and the winner of the Grammy for best new artist, Dua Lipa. Also performing on stage will be the likes of Ritviz, The Local Train, Aswekeepsearching and Amit Trivedi. And all of them come with not just their music, but also their own stories and inspirations. Go right ahead and find out more about them to get a better idea of what to expect at the Festival. Get the story behind the songs you will hear.

Get your playlists ready

Once you have finished reading up and finding out more about those who are going to perform at the Festival, log in to your favourite music service and check out their songs. Figure out the ones that you would love to hear (or are likely to hear) and put them on a playlist. Listen to them day in and out (grab a pair of Bullets Wireless 2 earphones from OnePlus to really enjoy the sound), and when they are performed on stage, well, take a deep breath and sing along!

Get on the pre party tour

The OnePlus Music Festival will take place on November 16, but the excitement is already being built up through a pre-party tour that got underway as long ago as late August. Check the schedule and timings of different performances and get involved to get into the swing of things for the music extravaganza that will hit Mumbai on November 16.

Get your OnePlus camera ready

With the likes of Dua Lipa and Katy Perry, not to mention thousands of fans in a colourful arena, it would make sense to take a camera along, so that you can capture memories of what is likely to be an amazing occasion. Well, don’t bother with cameras – all you need is your trusty OnePlus phone. The OnePlus 7 series of phones come with a terrific 48 megapixel main sensor that will enable you to capture the festival in all its glory and detail. There’s even an ultrawide sensor to let you get a different perspective of events. And well, optical image stabilisation not only ensures that your low light images will be on point but also that your videos will be shake-free and stunning.

And remember to get your tickets

The most critical part of getting ready for the OnePlus Music Festival is…well, getting the tickets for it. With a vast number of people expected to attend, there are a variety of ticket options ranging from Bronze, Silver and Gold to Super Fan, each of which gives you a different experience of the event. Go ahead to https://insider.in/oneplus-music-festival-nov16-2019/event and choose the ones that suit you and your gang the best. Prices begin at Rs 3,000 but remember that the goodies increase as you go up, and Super Fans not only get the seats closest to the stage but also special merchandise and a backstage tour before the show gets underway!