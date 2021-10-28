Seven Reasons why the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G are THE gifts to give this Diwali

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G come with some of the best cameras you will get on phones.

They turned the market on its head when they launched, becoming bestsellers in next to no time. They continue to be among the most popular phones around and will be for some time to come. Which is why we think that is you are in the market to get some Diwali gifts for some really special people, there are perhaps no better options than two of the most successful phones of the year – the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G.

And no, it is not just a matter of sales and hype, these two phones are the best around by miles, making them perfect gifts this Diwali. Check these seven factors that make this phone duo the must-gift devices for Diwali:

Stunning design and displays

With their glass front and backs and unique shades, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G are a treat for the eyes. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with its stylish and subtle colours of Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black will appeal to the futuristic crowd. It comes with an elegantly curved 6.7 inch quad HD fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that adapts to the changing content on it. The OnePlus 9 comes with a similar classy design language and is available in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist, with a 6.55 inch full HD fluid AMOLED display,with a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure buttery smooth navigation and scrolling. Both displays are stunning to look at and also have speedy and secure fingerprint scanners embedded in them. And do not think these phones are dainty darlings – they both come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with dust and water protection as well.

The best processors and stacks of RAM

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G come with the most powerful processor around. Both these phones are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, giving them a terrific turn of speed. Both phones come with high speed RAM and efficient storage options of 8 GB / 128 GB and 12 GB/ 256 GB. With upto 12 GB of high speed RAM and up to 256 GB of efficient storage, you have two phones that are designed to race through life, and add a sparkle of speed to every festival.

The best performance

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G do not just have great specs on paper. They back them up with path breaking performance. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is one of the most powerful phones around and can handle anything you throw at it with ease and elegant elan, and the OnePlus 9 5G is very bit as able. Both can handle everything from high end gaming to routine every day work , and both phones boast fantastic speakers as well, making them multimedia powerhouses. Whether it is work or play, whoever is fortunate enough to get these phones will have nothing to complain about.

Cameras that rock

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G come with some of the best cameras you will get on phones. Both phones come with iconic Hasselblad cameras, designed in collaboration with one of the most famous names in photography. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel Sony iMX766 ultrawide sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 5G shares the same 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX 766 sensor and comes with a 48 megapixel main Sony IMX689 sensor as well as a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. All of these don’t just combine to take fantastic videos and stills, but thanks to a number of Hasselblad touches, also give you amazing colours and perspectives (including the legendary XPan panorama mode), delivering a unique camera perspective. Round that off with superb 16 megapixel selfie cameras with a wide perspective and anyone who gets this duo for gifts will be bombarding their timeline and WhatsApp groups with pictures and videos shot on these phones.

Great battery lives and charging speeds that are Warp-ed – really!

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G come with 4500 mAh batteries that will easily see off a day of normal use. But there’s more to these phones than excellent battery life. Both come with support for OnePlus’ legendary Warp Charge technology, and with 65W chargers in the box as well. That means they will get charged from 0-100 in about half an hour. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G in fact comes with support for Warp Charge 50 Wireless too and can be recharged in a little over forty minutes over a wireless charger. Whoever gets them will never lack power!

Is there anything better than Oxygen OS?

All the greatest hardware and design is of little use if not backed up by the fuel of most smartphones – the operating system. This is where OnePlus holds and unbeatable edge over its competition. Every OnePlus runs on Oxygen OS, which is not only one of the smoothest Android interfaces, but also comes with an enviable track record of fixing bugs and delivering timely Android updates. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and 9 5G will be ticking over smoothly for years to come.

Future proof

What’s the point of a gift that outlives its utility in a few months? The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G are however going to go on and on for years because they not only have the best hardware and software around at the moment but are also primed to tackle the future. Both phones come with support for 5G, so when the super fast network comes around, your friends will not have to invest in new phones but can straight away start surfing the next generation of connectivity! Both phones are currently available with a number of exchange and special offers, with special discounts and no interest EMI schemes as well. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available from OnePlus.in at Rs 58,999 (8 GB/ 128 GB) and Rs 63,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB). The OnePlus 9 5G starts at Rs 46,999 for the 8 GB / 128 GB version, with the 12 GB / 256 GB version priced at Rs 51,999. Both phones are also available at OnePlus’ online and offline partner stores and also on Amazon.