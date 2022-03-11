Seven Apple iPhone models among 10 best-selling smartphones of 2021, says Counterpoint report

Apart from capturing the top-five places, Apple’s iPhone SE, launched in 2020, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max was also among the 10 best-selling smartphones.

The iPhone was the top smartphone among the top 10 best-selling smart devices across the globe in 2021, Counterpoint said in a report.

Apple’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 were among the year’s top-selling phones. Apple launched the iPhone 13 Series in 2021, gaining huge attraction during the fourth quarter. The iPhone 12 Series, launched the year before, continued to be a bestseller courtesy its design and similarities with the iPhone 13 Series.

Xiaomi and Samsung were the other two companies making it to the list of best-selling devices in 2021.

The market research company said in the report that 2021’s top five models were all from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the year’s best-selling smartphone, closely followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 11. The top-three models contributed 41% to Apple’s total sales.

Apart from capturing the top-five places, Apple’s iPhone SE, launched in 2020, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max was also among the 10 best-selling smartphones. Counterpoint found that the iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in the fourth quarter, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 was placed at sixth place in the global chart. Counterpoint sees the South Korean electronics giant continuing Galaxy A12’s success with the Galaxy A13 5G, which debuted in December in the US.

The Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi also made the top-10 list. The two phones contributed 22% to Xiaomi’s total sales.

Overall, the 10 best-selling smartphones contributed 19% to the global smartphone shipments in 2021, up 3% from 2020, Counterpoint said.

Counterpoint Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan said in the report: “The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY (year-on-year), indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases.”

“With entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, we also saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment.”