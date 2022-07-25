Sensor Dustbin & Portable Desk Lamp: Up the quirk quotient of your home

Smart homes doesn’t just mean lighting, heating or electronic devices like TV or home audio systems that can be controlled remotely with an internet connection using a smartphone or other networked device. The smart automation momentum is seeing the emergence of quirky and unique gadgets—ideal for all the geeks who love to add that little technology element in their daily chores. We take a look at two high-tech products from The June Shop that are elegant and functional.

Elegant Sensor Dustbin (Rs 12,999)

If you want to increase the quirk quotient of your house, The June Shop’s creative yet sober Sensor Dustbin is all you need. It not only adds an extra dose of fun to your décor but makes things easy. The bin’s motion sensor automatically opens the lid as it detects a movement around it. This is a great feature, which allows you to throw the trash without having to touch the bin. Perfect for the hygiene-conscious lot. Made of fibre, it has a sleek modern design that blends with the decor.

Portable Desk Lamp with wireless phone charging (Rs 6,499)

A sleek lamp that offers wireless charging for your smartphone, AirPods, and smartwatch sounds unreal, right? This portable desk lamp (LED, dual colour-white, yellow) does all that and comes with a touch control screen and USB compatibility that enables you to control it. Made of ABS material, it comes with Type C USB cable.