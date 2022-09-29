SENS smartwatch & earbuds: Fitness & style go together

SENS is the new kid on the block, in the high growth market for wearables. Backed by the Jaina Group, SENS’ portfolio features products such as smartwatches, neckbands, wireless earbuds and more. These are decently-specced and priced, designed for the younger audience. Let us check out two of their new introductions:

Einsteyn 1

A trendy smartwatch that features a unique robust design for adventure lovers, it comes with a crystal-clear AMOLED Display, and a sleek 3.5cm (1.39-inch) dial. Apt for music enthusiasts on the go, it can be easily paired with TWS devices, comes with local music storage, and has a built-in mic and speaker. For easy access it also features remote camera and music control. It comes with advanced health and fitness features such as the SpO2 monitor, sports mode and breathe mode.

KEY FEATURES

1.39-inch AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling

TWS pairing with storage for music

Estimated street price: Rs 3,099

Also Read: Intel, Samsung show off whacky new 17-inch PC with sliding display

Hendricks 1

Named after the legendary rockstar, the SENS Hendriks 1 is a pair of TWS earbuds that come in gun metal grey colour encased in a metal body. It is an ideal companion for all music lovers and travelers, offering a playback time of upto 30 hours and a quick touch response. With unique features like voice assistance and 10mm graphene composite drivers, it allows a seamless audio experience to consumers.

KEY FEATURES

10mm graphene composite drivers

MEMS mic IPX 5 water resistant + auto pairing

30 hours battery life, 1.5 hours charging time

Estimated street price: Rs 1,699