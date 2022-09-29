scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SENS smartwatch & earbuds: Fitness & style go together

Two smart wearables that keep you connected without costing a bomb

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
SENS smartwatch & earbuds: Fitness & style go together
These are decently-specced and priced, designed for the younger audience.

SENS is the new kid on the block, in the high growth market for wearables. Backed by the Jaina Group, SENS’ portfolio features products such as smartwatches, neckbands, wireless earbuds and more. These are decently-specced and priced, designed for the younger audience. Let us check out two of their new introductions:

Einsteyn 1
A trendy smartwatch that features a unique robust design for adventure lovers, it comes with a crystal-clear AMOLED Display, and a sleek 3.5cm (1.39-inch) dial. Apt for music enthusiasts on the go, it can be easily paired with TWS devices, comes with local music storage, and has a built-in mic and speaker. For easy access it also features remote camera and music control. It comes with advanced health and fitness features such as the SpO2 monitor, sports mode and breathe mode.

KEY FEATURES
1.39-inch AMOLED display
Bluetooth calling
TWS pairing with storage for music
Estimated street price: Rs 3,099

Also Read
Apple, Apple services, Apple video streaming, Apple video streaming services, Apple services
whatsapp tricks, whatsapp tricks in hindi, whatsapp tricks 2018, tricks for whatsapp, tricks for whatsapp text, how to read whatsapp, how to read whatsapp messages without bluetick, how to read whatsapp message without opening chat, whatsapp qr, whatsapp web, whatsapp status, whatsapp dp, whatsapp qr code
no alt text set

Also Read: Intel, Samsung show off whacky new 17-inch PC with sliding display

Hendricks 1
Named after the legendary rockstar, the SENS Hendriks 1 is a pair of TWS earbuds that come in gun metal grey colour encased in a metal body. It is an ideal companion for all music lovers and travelers, offering a playback time of upto 30 hours and a quick touch response. With unique features like voice assistance and 10mm graphene composite drivers, it allows a seamless audio experience to consumers.

KEY FEATURES
10mm graphene composite drivers
MEMS mic IPX 5 water resistant + auto pairing
30 hours battery life, 1.5 hours charging time
Estimated street price: Rs 1,699

More Stories on
smartwatch

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.