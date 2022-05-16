Sennheiser Sport True Wireless: Your new gym partner

I remember a conversation from a few years back with someone who complained how wearing AirPods in the gym wasn’t the most comfortable experience. He had lost the AirPods twice. Recently, when I heard that Sennheiser will be sending the new Sport True Wireless for review, I was excited. Here’s my experience.



Fit & design: With the Sport True Wireless, I finally got the perfect fit I was looking for. Although they are a little chunky, they feel more secure in my ears. Rubberised fins keep the buds securely in the ear while still offering a comfortable fit. The buds come with six sets of ear adapters, including three sets of blue-rimmed “open” (small, medium, and large), and three sets of “closed”, sporting a black cross in the silicone.



You also get four different sets of “ear fins”. If you don’t like the fin, go with the ‘no fin’ option. They are IP54 rated, making them dust, sweat, and splash resistant.



Bulky charging case: The charging case is great but has a larger footprint, making it difficult to keep in your jeans pocket. The case charges with a speedy USB C and the cable is supplied in the box.



Easy to set up and operate



I connected the Sport True Wireless to my iPhone 13 mini, and it was an easy process. The Smart Control App (available on iOS and Android) comes in handy. The app not only updates the firmware and changes basic settings, it also offers adjustable EQ. The EQ section is more simplified, as you only get three bands labelled Bass, Mid, and Treble in addition to a special EQ preset for podcasts.



Good audio quality: They sound incredible, thanks to 7 mm dynamic drivers, delivering deep bass, clear detailed treble, powerful bass, a wide soundstage, and rich sound. Calls were also pretty clear. There are two microphones on each earbud and while they cancel the background noise, the lack of active noise cancellation is a big omission.



At Rs 10,990, the Sport True Wireless will appeal to a gym devotee. If you want premium sound quality and comfortable, ergonomic earbuds that don’t fall while running, I would suggest considering the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless.